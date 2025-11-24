When Is Jahmyr Gibbs Eligible For Contract Extension?
The Detroit Lions are realizing running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a true difference-maker.
Against the New York Giants, the former 2023 first-round draft pick accounted for over 200 yards of total offense.
Gibbs finished with 219 rushing yards and three total touchdowns, as the Lions were able to avoid a setback by defeating the Giants at Ford Field.
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, the speedy running is eligible for a contract extension. There is a legitimate possibility Gibbs becomes the highest-paid running back in the history of the National Football League.
According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, "Jahmyr Gibbs' is eligible for a contract extension this coming offseason and it is going to be a large one."
Currently, Saquon Barkley of the Eagles earns $20.6 million annually, while Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers is bringing in $19 million per season.
Detroit's offense is currently struggling due to a variety of reasons, including the departure of Ben Johnson, Frank Ragnow retiring and Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties from new offensive coordinator John Morton.
Despite the struggles impacting Jared Goff and the offense, Gibbs has the potential on any given play to evade defenders and break long runs.
As NFL writer Kevin Patra explained, "When the offense was shuffling its feet, Gibbs hit turf in hyperdrive. A big play whenever he touches the pigskin, Gibbs’ ability to bounce off tackle, keep his feet, and run past the secondary was on full display. He generated runs of 69 yards, 49 yards, 49 yards, and 10 yards. Gibbs earned 184 yards and both rushing touchdowns on carries between the tackles, the most such yards by any player this season, per Next Gen Stats. Detroit’s offense needs to find more consistency against better teams, but as long as Gibbs is on the field, they’re in good hands."
General manager Brad Holmes has made it a priority to draft impactful players, develop them in the system and then offer them lucrative contract extensions, if they are able to be consistent performers.
“I mean, I wasn’t really thinking about carrying the team," Gibbs said postgame. "I just do whatever it takes to win, whatever they call me for, want me to do. So, that was really my mindset.”
The former Alabama Crimson Tide running back has also added the ability to catch the football out of the backfield.
"I think I’ve always been able to do that, it’s just opportunities," said Gibbs. "I think they trust me a little bit more to be doing a lot more stuff, so I appreciate them for letting me do that.”