Who Holds Edge in Lions-Bears Matchup?

The Detroit Lions have one more opportunity to secure a win in 2025.

They won't be participating in the postseason, but they do have the chance to finish with a winning record for the fourth straight year. To do so, they will need to beat the Chicago Bears who have already clinched the NFC North.

Here is a breakdown of how the Lions and Bears matchup in the regular season finale, with insight on who holds the advantage.

Lions' offense vs. Bears' defense

The Lions' offense has been held back by some struggles on the offensive line. Statistically, they are still one of the NFL's best ranking third in points and sixth in yards. Health will be a key factor in this equation, as Penei Sewell hasn't practiced this week and Amon-Ra St. Brown was limited Thursday.

Detroit still has Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs at its disposal, as they are two of the most explosive players in the league. Additionally, Isaac TeSlaa is emerging as a reliable threat with touchdowns each of the last two weeks.

Detroit needs to patch up its offensive line, and will likely turn back to Graham Glasgow after Kingsley Eguakun was signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, they'll need to take care of the ball after turning it over six times last week.

Chicago's defense will be hungry for takeaways, as it leads the league in this categories, and is much improved from when the Lions hung 52 on them in Week 2. If the Lions can get going on the ground, they should be able to rack up points, but struggles over the last two weeks makes this less of a sure thing.

Edge: Lions

Bears' offense vs. Lions' defense

The Bears' offense has come to embody Ben Johnson's genius over the course of the season, as Caleb Williams has steadied into a groove and is on the verge of making franchise history. With 270 yards against the Lions, he would become the team's first ever 4,000-yard passer.

Williams has plenty of weapons around him, such as wide receivers D.J. Moore and Luther Burden along with the emergence of rookie tight end Colston Loveland. Former Lions running back D'Andre Swift has also turned in a nice season, as he's just two yards short of a career-high in rushing yards.

Detroit's defense has struggled to stop the run in recent weeks, and the secondary remains banged up. With the way the Bears moved the ball on the 49ers last week, it's tough to see the Lions stringing together stops against Johnson's high-powered offense.

Edge: Bears

Quarterbacks

A stinker last week against the Vikings altered what has been an otherwise exceptional season for Jared Goff. The veteran entered last week with just five interceptions, but threw two and fumbled three times last week to elevate his overall turnover numbers.

Still, Goff holds the statistical edge over Williams in nearly every category, and is still one of the most efficient passers in the league across the board. His overall performance could hinge on how well the offensive line protects him in Sunday's game, and Williams is trending up. However, the edge still lies with the veteran in the season finale.

Edge: Lions

Special teams

The Bears have been more statistically efficient in the kicking game, with Eddy Pineiro converting kicks at a higher clip than Jake Bates and Tory Taylor averaging more yards per punt than Jack Fox. Chicago also recovered an onside kick against the Packers in Week 16 that ultimately swung the game in their favor.

In the return game, the Lions have sputtered with inconsistency after Tom Kennedy provided a spark. Kalif Raymond is also averaging his lowest yards per return on punts since signing with the Lions in 2021.

Devin Duvernay has handled most of the returns for the Bears, averaging 26.8 yards per return. In a game that could be tightly contested, whomever performs better in this facet of the game could turn the tide for their team.

Edge: Bears

Coaching

The Lions and Bears will be tied together for the next several years due to their coaching connection, as Johnson took over the Bears after three years as Campbell's offensive coordinator. Both teams have been solid offensively, though the Lions' inconsistency has been more glaring and ultimately a big reason why they have struggled as of late.

Johnson, meanwhile, has fixed some areas that Williams struggled with as a rookie and his scheme has fit his personnel well. As a result, the Bears have enjoyed success that had been foreign to them in recent years.

Campbell's play-calling has limited them at times, as he has been up-and-down since taking the reins in Week 10. He'll have a formidable and familiar foe this week, as Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen worked with him for a time under Sean Payton with the Saints.

Ultimately, Campbell will likely have his team motivated to finish the year strong, and his familiarity with Johnson's workings and play-calling should give him a slight edge. However, it could be a challenge for the team to match up with Chicago if not fully healthy.

Edge: Even

