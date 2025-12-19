Who Holds Edge in Lions-Steelers Matchup?

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers both have plenty to play for when they square off Sunday at Ford Field.

These two teams will meet with plenty of playoff implications in Sunday's game, as both are looking to better their chances of cracking the postseason. Pittsburgh holds a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens, while Detroit is currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking to get back in the mix.

Here's a breakdown of how the Lions and the Steelers match up ahead of their Week 16 showdown.

Lions' offense vs. Steelers' defense

For a half against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions looked every bit like the explosive group they've been for the last several seasons under Dan Campbell's leadership. However, a third quarter lull ultimately spelled dooms for their upset hopes against one of the best teams in the NFC.

Detroit has an array of playmakers, headlined by Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Since Campbell took over the play-calling, Williams has been much more involved in the action. Detroit is also undefeated in games where Gibbs scores a touchdown.

On the flip side, Pittsburgh is notorious for its stifling defense. However, they have been statistically one of the worst units in the league as they rank 28th in yards allowed, 30th in passing defense and 21st against the run.

If T.J. Watt is able to recover and suit up following a collapsed lung, it gives the Steelers a massive boost defensively. However, his absence would leave a huge void with their pass-rush. Takeaways have been a big part of their success as well, as they rank ninth in the league in turnovers created.

Jared Goff is having one of his best statistical seasons this year, with just five interceptions thrown. If he can continue to take care of the ball, the Lions should be able to thrive offensively.

Edge: Lions

Steelers' offense vs. Lions' defense

A longtime Lions archnemesis will return to Ford Field Sunday, as Aaron Rodgers will come to Detroit for the first time since being traded by the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers had a stretch of five straight games under 220 passing yards recently, but has still found ways to show flashes of greatness.

Coming off a four-touchdown pass performance against the Dolphins on Monday, Rodgers appears to be heating up. The Steelers have an arsenal around him, headlined by wide receiver DK Metcalf who has 808 receiving yards on the year.

Pittsburgh hasn't been super statistically productive, ranking 28th in rushing offense and 23rd in passing offense. However, they have playmakers who could give the Lions fits.

Detroit remains banged up in the secondary, with Brian Branch out for the year and Kerby Joseph still out of practice as he hopes to play for the first time since Week 6. The Lions will need a bump from their pass-rush, and if Aidan Hutchinson can provide that it would be a massive help for a beaten up defensive backfield.

The Lions haven't inspired a ton of confidence with their defensive performance as of late. However, they could find an extra burst against an old enemy, and the Steelers have had bouts of inconsistency offensively at times.

Edge: Even

Quarterbacks

The Lions and Steelers both have proven veterans who make few mistakes at the helm under center. Goff doesn't have the illustrious pedigree that Rodgers has in his career, but the passer has outperformed his counterpart in recent years.

Goff is truly having one of the best years of his career. While he's just off pace to surpass a previous career-high in passing yards, he's on track to have a big year statistically and could set a career best in passing touchdowns with a strong finish.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has gone through spells throughout the year, but has come up big for his team as of late.

Ultimately, Goff has had a better stretch recently than the 42-year-old Rodgers, but the older gunslinger has a deeper resume that ultimately gives him the edge in this matchup.

Edge: Steelers

Special teams

In the kicking game, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been one of the NFL's most consistent options this year. He's 21-of-24 on the year, including 7-of-8 on boots of 50 yards or longer. The Steelers also rank slightly ahead of the Lions in punting average, with Corliss Waitman narrowly edging out Jack Fox by a margin of 46.1 to 45.8.

As for the return game, the Lions got a spark from Tom Kennedy in recent weeks both in the punt and kick return aspect. Kennedy moved to exclusively kickoffs with Kalif Raymond returning from injury, and came back down to Earth after a big game against the Cowboys.

Detroit has had some struggles in the kicking game, as Jake Bates' miss last week was his sixth of the year. Because of this inconsistency, the edge lies with the Steelers.

Edge: Steelers

Coaching

Dan Campbell and Mike Tomlin have been complimentary of each other over the years, and will square off with plenty at stake on Sunday. Tomlin has never had a losing season in 19 seasons at the helm, and is just one win away from continuing that tally.

Even with the Steelers underperforming relative to their expectations in recent years, the longtime head coach has always found a way to keep the team above water. Now, he's trying to keep his veteran-heavy roster in the postseason mix.

Campbell, meanwhile, added play-calling duties to his workload and has ignited the offense at times. He'll need to avoid that devastating lull that Detroit was hindered by in last week's game, but he's capable of getting the team into an unstoppable groove.

Lions' defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will be matching wits with Steelers' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. This matchup will be one of the game's biggest, as a return to early season form for Detroit would be massive for their playoff hopes in the weeks to come.

Edge: Even

More from Lions OnSI: