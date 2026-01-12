What Is Latest on Mike McDaniel Detroit Lions OC Interview?

The Detroit Lions are now officially scheduled to interview with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

According to NFL media, "McDaniel also is scheduled to interview for the Lions OC job. One of the NFL's top offensive minds is in high demand."

Even though Detroit is among the very few coordinator interviews McDaniel is taking, the former AFC East coach is going to interview for several available head coaching vacancies.

This week, McDaniel is reportedly scheduled to interview with the Browns, Falcons, Titans and Ravens for their current head coaching opportunities.

Detroit is reportedly set to interview Jake Peetz of the Seahawks and Tee Martin of the Ravens. Former offensive coordinator John Morton was only able to last one season in Motown.

Prior to being dismissed, Morton was asked by local reporters how important he thinks it is for coordinators to talk to their general managers about what they need from a personnel standpoint to get to where they want to be.

“Yeah, when you have those end of the season meetings, there’s a collaboration. And then, the GM and the head coach, ‘What do we need? What do we need to do?’ You get in the writing reports on your guys and you kind of figure out, 'Okay, this is what we might need depth-wise, that’s what we’re looking for.' They’ve done a great job here with all of that," said Morton. "The Draft, I mean they’re one of the best at drafting guys. And see what’s out there in free agency. But it’s all, we all talk about it and we come to a decision of what we want to do. That’s the cool thing about here. It’s a collaborative effort here. So, that’s usually how it goes.”

NFC North News

Even though the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs, reports are surfacing indicating that head coach Matt LaFleur is working out a new contract extension to remain with the NFC North squad.

At his season-ending media session, LaFleur shared why he still wanted to remain coach of the Packers, especially amid rampant speculation lately he could be fired.

"This is one of one. I love this place. I love the people," LaFleur said. "I love our players, the locker room, everybody in our organization. This is a unique place. The community has been outstanding. I grew up in the Midwest, and it's got the same type of vibe that I grew up in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Unless you're from here, you don't understand how friendly everybody is. I've lived other places, so I think this is a unique place, and it's a special place. My kids love it here, my family loves it here."

