Ben Johnson Shares Reaction to Detroit Lions Hiring Drew Petzing

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shared his reaction to now having to deal with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing coaching in division.

Petzing was in Johnson's wedding and Detroit's former offensive coordinator expects Detroit's offense to click at a high level next season.

"I think he's going to blow those players away just from a knowledge standpoint, from a connection standpoint,” Johnson said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I fully expect that offense to be clicking at a high level next year. It wouldn't surprise me one bit, and I think there's a reason why Dan, from what I could gather, cast a wide net for the offensive coordinator job.

"Drew hit the right notes in terms of what he was looking for. That doesn't surprise me. I could see this being a great fit knowing Dan and knowing Drew both. I think it’s probably a match made in heaven.”

Petzing has learned from some of the top offensive minds of the past and present, including Johnson, Kevin Stefanski, Norv Turner and Klint Kubiak.

Stay up to date with our latest Detroit Lions insider reports, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

More: 5 Detroit Lions Crack PFF 2025 Top 101 NFL List

Former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing calls a play during training camp | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson expressed Petzing has worked his tail off to rise up the coaching ranks and did not skip any steps in the process along the way.

“He didn't take any shortcuts,” Johnson expressed. “He took some lumps along the way and yet he's here because he works his tail off. It wasn't like he rode someone's coattails to get to where he is, either. He had to work his way up and he's been successful every stop along the way.”

With so many weapons on offense, Petzing will be tasked with figuring out how to put each of the skill players in the best position to success.

“I think what Drew does is, or at least what he showed in Arizona is he's going to put his best players in a chance to showcase what they do,” said Johnson. “I think it’s a really smart decision by Dan. It’s going to be hopefully not too big of a headache on us, but I see it being a really good match.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.