NFL Analyst Is Still Questioning Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is entering his sixth season under center in Motown. Since being traded from the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran signal-caller has earned the respect of many supporters, but still faces question marks regarding if he can lead his team to a Super Bowl win.

In a recent ESPN piece targeting quarterback questions for each of the 32 NFL teams, the biggest quesetion facing the Lions is whether new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can get Jared Goff back to his 2024 level.

As analyst Dan Graziano explained, "Last year's question in this space was "Can Jared Goff overcome all of the changes in Detroit?" -- and the answer was a resounding "No." After a 15-2 regular season and an early-round playoff exit in 2024, the Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears and dealt with significant turnover on their offensive line. Goff wasn't terrible, but he did post his lowest QBR since his first season in Detroit (before Johnson took over as coordinator), and the Lions finished 9-8 to miss the playoffs."

Detroit's coaching staff has made the decision to retool the offensive line again, shifting Penei Sewell to left tackle and drafting Blake Miller to play right tackle.

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Early on, Goff and Petzing have quickly developed a working relationship and are regularly bouncing ideas about the offense off of each other.

"Probably my first day on the job, we were exchanging ideas on what it can look like, how we do things, what we believe in, how we coach certain things, and I think that is a day-to-day, minute-to-minute process," Petzing shared last week. "It's happening on the field, happens in the meeting room, it happens via text or via FaceTime during the week when things come up or things are on his brain or vice versa. So, it's been a ton of fun as we talked about his experience and where he can pull from.

"I come from a different background and haven't been around him as much," Petzing explained further. "So it is just, hey, he's asking questions, I'm asking questions. I think to some extent, when you get into this business, those are the things you love about the job and love about the game, so it's been great.”

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