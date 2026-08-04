Drew Petzing Shares What He Has Learned About Lions QB Jared Goff

New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, similar to the players on the roster, was looking forward to the first practice in pads at the teams Allen Park Performance.

The former Arizona Cardinals coordinator has a tall task, as the offense is chalk full of talent, but fell short last season in several areas.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket on Monday morning, Petzing shared with The "Costa and Jansen" morning program what he has learned so far from veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

"I think the leadership and just how much he puts into the job has really been impressive to me," said Petzing. "I think, as you said, as an outsider you see the great throws, even the great check downs, the great plays. But, I think just the way he carries himself in and outside the building and asking questions. He is calling me early in the morning, late at night, shooting me a text in the off season. He lives for this game, and I think his teammates feel that. He's very demanding of them, very demanding of himself. I think that's been really impressive."

Fourth-down execution

Detroit's offense has been among the most aggressive in the league, going for it on fourth-down quite consistently.

In the past couple years prior, the offense had more success executing on fourth-down. Last season, the offensive line struggled and when Sam LaPorta injured his back, the rushing attack never fully recovered.

Last year, the Lions were 18-for-31 on fourth-down attempts, which equates to a conversion rate of 58.1 percent. This is a 10 percent dip in production from the 2024 season, where the Lions converted 68.6 percent of their fourth downs.

Prior to practice on Monday, the former NFL tight end was asked if the team is focusing more on fourth-down execution this summer.

"I think you just continue to put them in that. We've done that, man," said Campbell. "Since I've been here, I mean, we've stacked so many fourth downs in practice, games. I mean, that'll always be what we do. And you just have got to put your players in pressure positions and make them play. Make them play, make them compete, make them have composure.

"They need to feel it. And so, we'll always continue to do that. The execution is, make sure we've got the right call as right as it can be for our players, the right set up. And then it's about execution. So no, you just put in the work.”

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