Lions 2026 Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster (And Who's on the Bubble)

Here is a list of the 90 Detroit Lions players who are set to either rehab injuries or compete for a spot on the 2026 53-man roster this summer.

Training camp begins this week and players will be battling for a job on the active roster or on the 16-man practice squad.

Detroit Lions 90-man roster

Quarterbacks: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, Luke Altmeyer

Running backs: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux

Wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tarik Black, Malik Cunningham, Lucky Jackson, Lawrence Keys, Tay Martin, Kendrick Law (Reserve/Injured)

Tight ends: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks, Thomas Gordon, Miles Kitselman, Zach Horton.

Offensive linemen: Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Larry Borom, Ben Bartch, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier, Giovanni Manu, Devin Cochran, Seth McLaughlin, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal

Defensive linemen: Alim McNeill, Jay Tufele, Tyleik Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard, Mekhi Wingo, Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina

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Edge rushers: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner, Ahmed Hassanein, Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill

Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske, Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter

Cornerbacks: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside, Aamaris Brown, De'Shawn Rucker

Safeties: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper, Loren Strickland, Dan Jackson

Special teams: Jack Fox, Jake Bates, Hogan Hatten

Lions roster bubble

Offense

Luke Altmyer, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux, Dominic Lovett, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tarik Black, Malik Cunningham, Lucky Jackson, Lawrence Keys, Tay Martin, Thomas Gordon, Miles Kitselman, Zach Horton, Giovanni Manu, Devin Cochran, Seth McLaughlin, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal

Defense

Mekhi Wingo, Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina, Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill, Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter, Nick Whiteside, Aamaris Brown, De'Shawn Rucker, Loren Strickland, Dan Jackson

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