One Trade Deadline Move the Lions Must Prioritize ASAP

It's no secret that the Detroit Lions have a glaring need on their roster ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

With one of the league's worst pass defenses and little in the way of reinforcements, Detroit would benefit greatly from being active on the trade market and adding a cornerback to the mix.

Fortunately for Detroit, there are some teams with intriguing options who have struggled out of. the gate and as a result could be enticed to make a deal. One team worth watching at the deadline is the winless Los Angeles Chargers, who have fallen to 0-6 with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

Los Angeles has a trio of intriguing cornerbacks who could draw some trade interest, with the top option being third-year option Tarheeb Still. The former fifth-round pick is on his rookie contract through the end of next season, and as a result fits Detroit's current financial situation in addition to having plenty of upside.

Still has been fairly productive through the first six games of the season. While he hasn't logged an interception this season, the Maryland product has notched an overall defensive grade of 71.6 and a coverage grade of 76.6 via Pro Football Focus.

He has allowed an opposing passer rating of 93.6 according to PFF, which is lower than Detroit's three highest-utilized cornerbacks in D.J. Reed (124.2), Roger McCreary (111.6) and Rock Ya-Sin (96.7).

Reed, in particular, has been underwhelming. The veteran was signed last offseason with the expectation of being the top cornerback, but hasn't lived up to that billing early in his tenure.

Ennis Rakestraw, the team's second-round pick in 2024, has been intriguing but hasn't had the level of consistent reps that would cement him as a top option.

The Lions need to find a consistent option to provide them with a boost for the second half of the season, as the assembly they've had early in the year hasn't been satisfactory. Detroit has been fortunate to get enough offensive production throughout the 3-2 start, but these secondary issues could haunt them in pivotal games.

Still has the ability to help right the ship, and may not carry a hefty asking price. As a former fifth-round pick, perhaps the Lions could swing a deal providing the Chargers with a fourth-round pick to give the Chargers more draft value than what they used on him.

With four career interceptions, Still has some proven ball production. He could be a difference-making addition, and as a young player could have plenty of room to grow in Detroit's scheme. Ultimately, making this move would be a win for general manager Brad Holmes, and would give the team another intriguing young option along with Rakestraw.