One Decision the Lions Coaching Staff Already Got Right This Preseason

The Detroit Lions play their preseason opener Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Thursday's game, Lions fans will get their first look at veteran linebacker Devin White. A former first-round pick, White signed with Detroit last week following the injury to rookie Jimmy Rolder. While he's only been in Detroit for a short time, White has already made a strong impression on the coaching staff.

White's career had hit a lull in recent years. Though he set a career-high in tackles last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, there were underlying concerns about his overall ability after his showing on film was substantiated by poor Pro Football Focus grades.

Last year as a member of the Raiders, White earned a 40.7 overall defensive grade and a 47.0 run-defense grade via PFF.

However, the Lions like what they've seen up to this point in training camp, and coach Dan Campbell went as far as to say White's performance has evoked memories of the linebacker in his prime.

“Like where he’s at. He looks like a different guy than what we saw in Vegas last year on tape," Campbell said. "He’s moving well, he’s thumping, pretty smart, he’s got speed. Still has that speed. What I’m seeing right now, that’s what I remember in Tampa Bay when I was in New Orleans. That was the guy, he was a headache.

The Lions have two established linebackers at the top of their depth chart in Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. Campbell is coming off an All-Pro season for which he earned a contract extension, while Barnes has been steady for Detroit in recent years.

However, the third linebacker spot was vacated by Alex Anzalone's departure in free agency. Detroit re-signed Malcolm Rodriguez and drafted Jimmy Rolder, but the decision to add Devin White may be the best signing they've made in the offseason.

White was added after Rolder suffered an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for the near future, while Rodriguez went down shortly after with an ankle injury. As a result, White has been plugged in with the top defensive unit as of late and has continued to make plays.

White has significant upside even as a veteran, as his ability to play the WILL position makes him a natural fit in Detroit's base defense. He adds a layer of experience heading into his eighth season, and has ability that could elevate the defense.

Amidst the injuries at the position, White is a low-risk addition with boom potential, as he could end up having a valuable role in Detroit's defense for the upcoming season.

"(Linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton) Ham’s doing a good job with him, and (Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Shep," Campbell said. "So it’s pretty exciting right now. Let’s see where he’s at. He’s gonna play in this preseason game and let’s see where he can go. We like what we’ve seen so far, let’s see where it goes."

For White, there is also likely motivation for him to revitalize his career after being cast aside to a certain extent in recent years.

Thursday's game will offer a first glimpse at the impact White could have in Detroit's scheme even with many starters not expected to play. It could also show what Detroit intends to do from a defensive perspective, as if they play more nickel it could be an indication of Sheppard moving away from the base 4-3.

It's uncertain how long White will play in Thursday's game, but his reps against what's expected to be a Cincinnati lineup filled with starters early on could show whether or not his performance up to this point in training camp is sustainable.