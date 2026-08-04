Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez Exits Tuesday Practice Early

The Detroit Lions continued their journey to the regular season with another training camp practice Tuesday.

It marked the second day of padded practices, and the Lions had a key member of their defense leave early to be evaluated for an injury. According to reports, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez exited Tuesday's practice to be evaluated for an ankle injury.

The Lions are expecting Rodriguez to compete for a starting job as their third linebacker in coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's base 4-3 scheme. The severity of the injury he's being evaluated for has not officially been reported.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2022, Rodriguez has had an up and down tenure with the team over the last four years. He earned a starting job as a rookie, when Sheppard was the position coach, and had a solid first campaign.

The following offseason, the Lions drafted Jack Campbell in the first-round of the NFL Draft. Derrick Barnes also emerged as a solid option in the scheme, which lessened Rodriguez's role behind that duo and incumbent veteran Alex Anzalone.

In 2024, Rodriguez began the year as a backup but was thrust into action early, when Barnes and Anzalone both suffered injuries that put them on injured reserve. However, Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving that would end his season.

That ACL injury lingered into the start of the 2025 season, and Rodriguez didn't make his first appearance last year until Week 12 against the New York Giants. In his career, he has 163 combined tackles, three sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Rodriguez also recorded an interception in the Lions' NFC Championship loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

His rookie contract expired this offseason, and the Lions elected to re-sign him on a one-year contract. He will be battling for the third spot next to Campbell, who was an All-Pro in 2025, and Barnes.

Detroit has already had to withstand one injury to a linebacker in training camp, as rookie Jimmy Rolder suffered a hamstring injury that will cause him to miss time. In response to that injury, the Lions signed veteran Devin White to help fill out the linebacking corps.

The Lions also are dealing with injuries to players like Derrick Moore, Anthony Firkser and Sione Vaki.

White is expected to challenge Rodriguez for that starting spot, and has the veteran pedigree to be a very nice addition to the defense. Last year, he set a new career high in tackles while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. He also was named a Second Team All-Pro earlier in his career while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.