Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Signing RB Najee Harris

There's no question the Detroit Lions have had an elite offense through the first six weeks of the 2026 campaign. In fact, Dan Campbell's squad has averaged 32.8 points per game, the second-highest total in the NFL.

Yet, the Lions haven't exactly found a running back to spell do-it-all runner Jahmyr Gibbs. Through five games, Sione Vaki is Detroit's second-leading rusher with 51 yards to his name, while signal-caller Jared Goff trails Vaki with 16 total rushing yards.

Basically there's been no semblance of a backup back in Motown thus far this season, and that could become problematic as the season progresses and Gibbs continues to accumulate carries.

The superstar back has amassed 105 of Detroit's 130 total rush attempts in 2026, equating to roughly 81 percent of the team's carries.

As much as the Lions want Gibbs to receive touches as often as possible (and rightfully so), that just doesn't seem like a sustainable percentage. And there is the fear that Campbell & Co. could run him into the ground, limiting his effectiveness down the stretch of the season.

No Lions fan or member of the organization wants that to happen. Consequently, Detroit should look into adding a competent No. 2 back. Enter veteran runner Najee Harris, who was cut on Tuesday by the N.Y. Giants.

Harris, a Pro Bowler in his rookie campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, had a highly inefficient, short-lived stint with the Giants. In five games with John Harbaugh's team, he compiled 31 carries for 99 yards and failed to reach the end zone.

Additionally, he received the start over Cam Skattebo on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and proceeded to rush for a measly two yards on four carries.

The final straw for Harris in the Meadowlands, though, was his criticism of how he was deployed as part of a running back-by-committee.

“It's hard to get into a rhythm with one or two runs,” Harris told reporters Sunday. “The first couple runs you'll be like: 'OK, how are they playing me?' And then the next ones will be like: This is how you attack it. But if you're getting a play here and you get taken out for a series, there's nothing you can do. That's why I'm saying I don't know. I've never been through this before.”

Harris, who is 28, has been productive in his career. He produced four consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards and six-or-more touchdowns in his tenure in Pittsburgh. He also notably never missed a single game with the Steelers.

However, he has battled ineffectiveness and the injury bug since, tearing his left Achilles tendon with the L.A. Chargers early on in the 2025 season. He proceeded to suit up for just three games with the Chargers, notching 61 yards and zero scores on 15 carries.

He fought his way back from the ailment to be ready for the ‘26 campaign. However, he now finds himself unemployed after a failed stint in New York.

Although his best days could be behind him, he still could be just what the doctor ordered for the Lions. Harris is certainly a more capable, proven back than Vaki, and he could slide right into the No. 2 role in Detroit's backfield.

Subsequently, if I were Brad Holmes, I'd definitely consider inking Harris to a contract for the remainder of the season.

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