The Detroit Lions 2026 schedule has not featured many winning football teams, so the matchup against the Chicago Bears has been highly anticipated for weeks.

Both teams came into the Week 12 contest featuring a record of 8-2, with both seeking to keep their hopes of winning the NFC North strong and their seeding high in the NFC playoff chase.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week what the challenge was keeping players focused, due to families visiting from out of town and all the distractions that could come from playing an NFL game on a holiday.

“I think that's probably the biggest, and that comes with any team that plays at home on a holiday weekend or holiday game is just sometimes you do. I mean, all of our guys, most of our guys, coaches too, they've got family in," said Campbell. "You've got your own kin, then you've got your significant other, their family could be in. And I think sometimes what happens is the hard thing is you don't want to say no, right? That's where it gets tricky is, you're trying to entertain and you want to - and so it's hard to just tell somebody, 'Hey, look, I've got stuff I got to do.' But you just present it that way, just tell them about it. Listen, sometimes you've got to be the bad guy.

"They're in town to see you play and the best way for everybody to feel good about that is for you to be locked in, make sure you're prepared, do what you need to do," Campbell added further. "But, I feel like we'll be good. I mean, our guys get that. We've been through it and a number of our guys have been through this numerous times, so we know what it is and I think we'll handle it just fine.”

After 60 minutes of action, the Lions were not able to survive a tough contest against their division rival, losing again on Thanksgiving.

Caleb Williams was able to lead another fourth-quarter comeback drive, securing the Bears first division win of the 2026 season.

Here are the key takeaways from the Lions' 39-35 home loss.

Amon-Ra St. Brown makes spectacular grab

Detroit won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. Led by Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the offense marched down the field to take an early 3-0 lead.

St. Brown excited the crowd early with an early one-handed grab that netted 27 yards and took the offense to the nine-yard line. Dennis Allen's defense clamped down and kept Jared Goff out of the end zone.

Unfortunately, right guard Tate Ratledge, who has had a stellar sophomore season, was injured on the opening drive and was replaced early in the game by Miles Frazier.

Derrick Moore ends Bears first drive with forceful punch out

Detroit's defense was going to be under the microscope this week, as Ben Johnson is one of the top offensive play-callers in the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has steadied the ship the last six weeks, limiting opponents to less than 20 points consistently.

On their first offensive drive, the Bears were able to move the football into Detroit's territory, moving the chains without even needing a third-down.

Rookie Derrick Moore, who is now tasked with playing more at the defensive end position due to Aidan Hutchinson's injury, was able to punch out the football out from tight end Colston Loveland's possession.

Jahmyr Gibbs continues special 2026 season

Unfortunately for the Bears, Loveland was ruled out of the game with a knee injury.

After the Bears punted on their second offensive possession, Detroit's offense found the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

Goff led the team on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate up just a little more of seven minutes off the clock.

Gibbs capped off the drive with a one-yard scamper.

The former first-round pick securd his fifth-straight game with a rushing touchdown, which is tied for the third-longest single-season streak in franchise history.

He later added a 70-yard explosive touchdown, extending Detroit's lead to 35-24 in the fourth quarter. A Christian Mahogany taunting penalty resulted in a Jake Bates missed extra point.

Best player on field

Lions MVP: Jahmyr Gibbs pic.twitter.com/AhmSPIqlUm — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) November 26, 2026

Second quarter gamble pays off

Chicago was able to rally to tie the game, first with a field goal from Cairo Santos and then a rushing touchdown.

The Lions had a pivotal sequence near the end of the first half. After a good punt backed the Bears inside their own 10-yard line, a sack from Alim McNeill pushed Caleb Williams and company closer to their end zone.

Williams was strip-sacked by Derrick Moore, and a Bears lineman batted the ball out of the end-zone. Detroit was forced to decide between a safety and taking the ball inside the Chicago red-zone, and Campbell chose to take the points and the ball with 1:13 remaining in the first half.

False starts were an issue throughout the half, with the team recording four including three from center Juice Scruggs. They had two in a row to push them back on third-down, but Goff hit Gibbs for 11 yards then converted the fourth-down with a sneak.

After that, Goff hit Jameson Williams for 39 yards and capped the drive off with a touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta. Detroit scored nine points in 67 seconds, and entered halftime with a 19-10 lead.

Lions Answer Bears Touchdown Quickly

Chicago opened the second half with a 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to cut into Detroit's lead. Running back Kyle Monangai found the end one on a two-yard scamper.

With the game at 19-17, Detroit again targeted St. Brown and LaPorta and were able to move the football down the field.

Goff was surgical, connecting with St. Brown and LaPorta for 17-yard gains. Gibbs found the end zone for the second time, extending Detroit's lead to 26-17 early in the second half.

Jahmyr Gibbs reverses field for an impressive pickup of 32 yards!



CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bkIRIvgBYj — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

Defense brings the pressure, cannot make big stop

Without DJ Wonnum and Chuck Clark, Detroit's defense consistently brought pressure. By the fourth quarter, Detroit's defense had sacked Williams a total of four times.

The Bears signal-caller was visibly frustrated on the sideline prior to Gibbs' explosive run, since the offensive line was struggling to block and gave up a crucial sack.

Moore had two sacks and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who briefly left the game with an ankle injury, recorded his first sack of the 2026 season.

Chicago was able to break through with explosive plays of their own, as D'Andre Swift recorded a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Rome Odunze cut Detroit's lead to 35-30 with a 41-yard touchdown. A successful two-point try brought the score to 35-32 midway through the final quarter.

After the Bears recorded an interception off Goff, safety Kerby Joseph was able to secure a key pass breakup in the fourth quarter, forcing a turnover on downs.

Needing a stop, the Lions defense failed to step up, allowing the Bears to win late in the fourth quarter. Williams hit Odunze again in the end zone with three seconds left, as Ben Johnson's squad came back from an 11-point defecit to win on Thanksgiving.