Detroit Lions Assistant GM Ray Agnew Is Not Finalist For Vikings Job

Detroit Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew is likely to return for another season with the organization.

According to CBS Sports, the Minnesota Vikings are now in the process of conducting a second round of interviews with potential general manager candidates.

Unfortunately, Agnew is not among the list of candidates that were named finalists, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

"The Vikings are moving forward with in-person, second-round interviews for their GM position," Jones reported from the NFL owners meeting this week in Florida. "According to sources, five men made the cut for the interviews, which will take place after Memorial Day. Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski, Broncos AGM Reed Burckhardt, Bills AGM Terrance Gray, Rams AGM John McKay and Seahawks AGM Nolan Teasley are the finalists for the gig."

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Last year, Agnew spoke to local reporters on the first day of Lions rookie minicamp.

He addressed the confidence he and Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes have in getting the right players for the team, regardless of whatever is the outside perception.

“Well, it started with Brad and (Lions head Coach) Dan (Campbell) being on the same page, and the rest of us, we follow their lead," said Agnew. "We’re not going to be pressured about what anybody says. If the guy doesn’t fit what we’re looking for, we’re just not going to take him. At the end of the day, when a guy’s playing for you and he’s making plays, nobody – they’ll forget that you took ‘him’ over whoever they wanted you to take. We just stick to what we believe. No special formula or anything. Just stick to what we believe."

The 58-year-old has been with the Lions since Holmes was hired back in 2021.

Part of what has made him successful in his role as a front office office personnel member is the ability to scout a prospect's intangibles outside of athletic measurables.

Agnew excels at diving deep into a players film and does not reveal his opinons until his thorough review has been completed.

When he speaks, everyone in the meeting room takes notice.

"Ray is very low-key and very even-keeled," Dan Campbell said, via the Detroit News. "He speaks what's on his mind. But the best part about Ray, when there's something he's convicted about, it may take a minute, but when he feels it's time to say something, it doesn't happen often, but when his conviction comes out, it makes you take notice immediately."

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