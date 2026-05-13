Minnesota Vikings Request Interview With Lions Assistant General Manager

Detroit Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew is among the list of candidates the Minnesota Vikings are requesting to talk to for their vacant position at general manager.

Also on the updated list are Denver Broncos assistant general manager Reed Burckhardt and Miami Dolphins assistant general manager Kyle Smith.

Agnew, 58, joined the Lions back in 2021.

He was selected by the New England Patriots with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft.

The former defensive tackle played in New England for five seasons before inking a deal with the New York Giants.

A stint with the St. Louis Rams lasted from 1998-2000 prior to his retirement.

He served as the Director of Pro Personnel for the Rams from 2017-2020. Agnew has been the right-hand man for general manager Brad Holmes since his tenure began in Motown.

Last season, the front office personnel executive was asked what it has been like to remain with the Lions, even with so many changes on the coaching staff.

“When you have success, that’s going to happen. (New York Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn) AG and (Chicago Bears Head Coach) Ben (Johnson), those guys are two really good coaches," said Agnew. "But man, I’m a big (Lions Defensive Coordinator) Kelvin Sheppard fan, so I have no reservations. Shepp, I was a fan of him as a player and as a coach. He’s demanding. Our defense is going to be aggressive, still. And the guy is a great coach, man. He gets his players better.

"Love the move. And (Former Offensive Coordinator John Morton) Johnny Mo, we know Johnny Mo. Johnny Mo is creative, aggressive as a play caller. We’re excited about those guys. I’m a big (Lions Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line) Kacy Rodgers fan, as far as the D-Line coach, so I’m excited. It was fun for me to stay around and be able to see new coaches and watch the growth of the organization.”

Minnesota made the decision to fire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after four seasons with the organization.

"We have an urgency to create a winning football team and establish sustainable success for our fans," said Vikings team president Mark Wilf. "At the same time we balance that urgency with all decisions thoroughly and methodically."

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