Roundtable: Lions Week 7 Preview Against Packers

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff previews the Detroit Lions Week 7 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

1. How do you see the Lions’ Week 7 game against the Packers playing out?

Vito Chirco: I believe the Lions will be tested all game long against the Packers. To me, Green Bay is a formidable opponent, and might be even stronger now with the return of Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs. So, if the Lions play anything less than their “A game,” they're likely going to be in trouble and end up on the losing end. But, I envision a solid enough effort from Dan Campbell's squad in this Week 7 divisional affair. I believe with Brian Branch back in the starting lineup, the Lions will deliver one key stop and Jared Goff and the offense will come through in the fourth quarter. The Lions come out on top in what will be a highly contested game from start to finish.

Emmett Matasovsky: With Cade Mays and Josh Jacobs both active on offense for their respective squads, I foresee a shootout. The Lions get Brian Branch back for some desperately needed help on defense, but the question becomes if that is enough.

The Lions offense, on fresh legs after an extremely strong start to the year, is expected to be deadly. Any given player or star can produce, and it is a battle to stick with Jahmyr Gibbs for the whole event. I see a Motown win at the very end.

Christian Booher: This is a great opportunity for the Lions to prove that they belong in the conversation for the NFC North title. Getting Branch and Mays back will be huge wins, and both players will be able to make a huge impact.

Detroit's defense is the biggest factor in Sunday's game. The Packers have shown that they're not afraid to take deep shot after deep shot, and the Lions' secondary has struggled as one of the league's worst pass defenses. I think it's a shootout, with Green Bay getting one more big play than Detroit and stealing the win.

2. Who will be the Lions’ game MVP?

Chirco: I'm going to go with Jahmyr Gibbs. I know that the Packers’ pass defense is one of the best in the league, so I think the Lions will need a big game from Gibbs in order to secure the Week 7 victory. And I believe Gibbs will deliver just that for Detroit, helping Dan Campbell's team eke out its fourth win of the season.

Matasovsky: The MVP will be Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs had 200 yards from scrimmage and got the full week to rest up, along with regaining Cade Mays on the offensive line. Mays is expected to be a tangible upgrade from Juice Scruggs, and the former second-rounder already did an admirable job paving the way to open the year.

Expect at least 150 yards from scrimmage for Sonic, if not over 200 yards.

Booher: I think it will be Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan product is one of the top pass-rushers in the league, and against a team that could decimate Detroit's secondary, Hutchinson could change the game by getting to Jordan Love. I expect him to have a massive impact against a struggling Packers' offensive line.

3. Do you think the Lions’ secondary will struggle against the Packers’ passing attack?

Chirco: I think there certainly will be moments. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are a formidable pass-caching duo, and they've been torching pass defenses for weeks now. And even though it's great to have Brian Branch back, Detroit is still lacking a bonafide No. 1 cornerback. With that said, I expect Watson and Golden to both deliver strong showings in this Week 7 tilt.

Matasovsky: In all passing yards per game statistics, be it from this season or the last three games, the Packers rank among the top 10 in passing yards for the NFL. The Lions secondary, even in one of their best games, let Jacoby Brissett throw for a season-high yardage. The obvious answer is yes.

Brian Branch coming back will be huge, but the Lions have already lost a prime piece that would rotate from the re-activation of Branch, as Avonte Maddox’s season ended from injury. Branch can only be in one place at a time, and when there are multiple missed assignments in coverage each play, breakdowns will happen.

Booher: I do think the Lions are going to struggle on Sunday against Green Bay's passing attack. Green Bay is uniquely designed to give the Lions problems, with an array of weapons like Matthew Golden, Christian Watson and tight end Tucker Kraft.

I believe the Packers are going to test the Lions early, and as a result a big defensive play could help swing momentum. Because the Lions have struggled so much in the secondary, the onus is on the pass-rush to get home and make everyone's life easier.

4. How messy were TE Sam LaPorta’s comments this week?

Chirco: To me, they were very messy and uncalled for. I'll take it a step further and say they were tone deaf. LaPorta has to be able to “read the room” better and know that those comments are only going to piss off the Lions fanbase and make him look like an individual who is out of touch with reality (especially considering the economic issues in today's world). LaPorta lost himself a lot of supporters with those comments, and he just better hope now he “balls out” the rest of the season.

Matasovsky: In the media, it is a scandal. The Iowa product said the quiet part out loud about his frustrating contract negotiations after his best game of the season. It is (justifiably) one of, if not the top, media story of the week.

In the locker room, I do not think there are many eyebrows being raised or heads being turned. Those that are close with LaPorta in Allen Park’s facility have likely heard the same frustrations, probably with more expletives thrown in.

It is messy, but I doubt it is a locker room distraction or the beginning crack of a broken locker room. It is, like I said earlier, a player saying the quiet part out loud about their negotiations.

Booher: I was not expecting those comments because of how the Lions have traditionally handled those conversations. LaPorta does have every right to be upset with the way things are going, but that should be a conversation for the organization, not a larger audience.

I think Mike Valenti's point on it was very accurate. It was a tone-deaf argument from LaPorta and insulting to fans. However, he's justifiably a huge part of the organization with how well he's played since being drafted, and as a result some of his frustrations are understood.

5. What do you want to see from safety Brian Branch?

Chirco: I want to see him log “competitive” snaps in his 2026 season debut. And when I say competitive, I mean I want to see him running around the field and being a nuisance against both the run and the pass. When Branch is at his best, that is exactly what he brings to the table. So, if he can make a couple run stops and deflect a pass or two, I think it'd be a solid outing from the Pro Bowl safety.

Matasovsky: Not to set lofty goals, but three interceptions. Just kidding. I want to see a player that has a good range of motion and full trust in his legs when it comes time to plant to jump, or to leave his feet when diving for a tackle.

On top of that, I want to see a more informed secondary in terms of communication with Branch on the field. In coverage, I want to see the Alabama product staying close enough, if not fully stride-for-stride. In essence, I want to see signs of the former Lions second-round pick being healthy.

The final, and most important, thing I want to see from him on Sunday is him walking up the Ford Field tunnel postgame in full pads and with a clean bill of health.

Booher: For me, I would just like to see Branch be able to play and move around in some capacity. My expectations for his first start of the season are relatively low, and I'm not expecting him to be the level of player he was pre-injury right away.

I think Branch will have 1-2 "wow" moments, such as a big hit or an acrobatic deflection, but overall just his presence in the secondary will give a boost of confidence to the group as a whole.