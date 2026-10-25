The Detroit Lions have a big opportunity for a statement win on Sunday.

Coming off their bye week, the Lions are set to take on the Green Bay Packers with a chance to make some headway in the NFC North division. All four teams in the division currently have a winning record, and with Sunday being Detroit's first divisional game of the year, it's an opportunity to position themselves to compete for their third crown in four years.

Detroit could be getting a boost on both sides of the ball, with center Cade Mays and safety Brian Branch both getting activated off of injury lists for Sunday's game. The expectation currently is that both players will start.

Here is an updated look at the Lions' depth chart heading into their showdown with the Packers.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Josh Dobbs

Goff has the opportunity to continue what has been one of the cleanest stretches of his career, as he remains without a turnover through the team's first five games of the year. He is 7-4 career against the Packers, throwing 19 touchdowns against five interceptions in those games.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki.

Reserve: Jacob Saylors.

Inactive: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

The Lions will look to get Gibbs going after he was held in check in two games against Green Bay last year. Green Bay will be without two starting linebackers in Zaire Franklin and Edgerrin Cooper, and the Lions could look to utilize Gibbs to exploit this.

Behind him, Vaki is established as the second running back. He continues to improve in the pass-protection element of the game, which is an important part of his role.

Wide receiver

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: DeAndre Carter, Tay Martin.

Injured: Tom Kennedy (Injured reserve), Kendrick Law (Injured reserve).

The Lions will continue to have their top receivers available, but they are still light on depth heading into Sunday's game. Carter is added to the mix after the season-ending injury to Tom Kennedy, while Martin remains a contributor exclusively on special teams.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks.

The contract situation surrounding Sam LaPorta has caused something of a firestorm over the last couple of weeks, but he continues to produce at a high level for the offense. Coming out of the bye week, LaPorta could be another option to exploit the Packers' inexperience at linebacker.

Detroit has alternated between Conklin and Meeks as the third tight end, and as a result it's uncertain which of the two they will take active into Sunday's game.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom.

Inactive: Gio Manu (Non-Football injury).

The Lions will lean on Sewell and Miller to handle business up front heading into their first divisional contest of the season. In four starts, the rookie Miller has earned a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 67.1 and allowed nine total pressure and no sacks.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backups: Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier.

Inactive: Ben Bartch (Injured reserve)

The guard position is one of the most intriguing spots on Detroit's depth chart this week. With Cade Mays returning, the Lions are making a change at center and as a result Scruggs could see some time at guard.

Scruggs is one of the top-performing centers through Detroit's first five games, and because of that the Lions could look to get him involved on the interior. However, Mahogany and Ratledge are both playing well and as a result neither need to be replaced.

Center

Starter: Cade Mays.

Backup: Juice Scruggs.

Reserve: Seth McLaughlin

The Lions' offensive line has performed well in Mays' absence, and now he will join them as the starter at center after being activated off of injured reserve. It will be his debut with the team after signing a three-year deal in free agency this year.

Scruggs will be the backup, and likely the first option off the bench if any of the three interior linemen were to go down.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams.

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions have developed a nice rotation amidst its interior defensive line. Williams and Gill-Howard have complimented each other nicely, giving the Lions an answer for both the run and the pass. McNeill has been exceptional, recording 23 pressures which ranks second on the team.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum.

Backups: Tyler Lacy, Derrick Moore.

Reserves: Eric O'Neill, Ahmed Hassanein.

Inactive: Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

The Lions have been able to get plenty of pass-rush production this year, as they lead the league in sacks. Against a Packers' offense that has been reliant on the big play through the air, getting heat on Jordan Love could be a difference-making factor in whether or not they earn a win.

Linebacker

Starters: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Backups: Trevor Nowaske, Jimmy Rolder, Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Inactive: Devin White (Injured reserve), Damone Clark (Injured reserve).

The Lions lost White to a forearm injury that has resulted in an IR stint, which will lead to more opportunities for Malcolm Rodriguez. It could also create more snaps for Rolder, who has logged defensive snaps in just one of the first five regular season games.

Cornerback

Starters: D.J. Reed, Roger McCreary.

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin.

Reserves: Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey

The Lions rolled with McCreary as the boundary corner against the Cardinals, and even with Ya-Sin expected to play on Sunday they should stick with McCreary. He had six passes defensed, which was the most by a Lions defender in one game this season.

Rakestraw should see some time. Meanwhile, Abney is an interesting spot. He started at safety against Arizona, but with Brian Branch returning could be in the mix to play some at cornerback.

Safety

Starters: Brian Branch, Chuck Clark.

Backups: Keith Abney II, Christian Izien.

Reserve: Bishop Fitzgerald.

Inactive: Kerby Joseph (Physically Unable to Perform), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve), Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve).

Branch was officially activated and taken off of the injury report on Sunday, so his highly anticipated return will be on Sunday. Even if he's not the same game-breaking player he was prior to the injury right away, his presence alone will give them some stability.

Clark is the front-runner to play beside him, though Abney did show some intriguing ability in his audition at safety against the Cardinals. Fitzgerald has yet to be active since being claimed off Pittsburgh's practice squad nearly a month ago, and with Branch returning that may not change.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: Jacob Saylors, DeAndre Carter.

Punt returner: DeAndre Carter.

The addition of Carter is an intriguing one. He's currently the NFL's active leader in returns, and is on his 12th team in 12 years. He should have an extended leash to handle the return duties, and could bring a spark to the return game after Kennedy had some success in Week 5 prior to his injury.

Interestingly enough, Carter made his official debut in 2018 for the Philadelphia Eagles where current Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp was in that role at the time. Now, the two will reunite with hopes of sparking Detroit's return game.