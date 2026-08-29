Trade Proposal For Detroit Lions To Land Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez

Unquestionably, one of the weaknesses on the Detroit Lions’ defense entering the 2026 season will be their secondary.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit has holes to plug both opposite outside cornerback D.J. Reed and in the slot. Plus, Detroit has significant injury concerns at safety with its starting duo of Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee).

Subsequently, it would be wise for Lions general manager Brad Holmes to work the phones and attempt to swing a deal for an impact defensive back.

And if I were in his shoes, I'd call up the New England Patriots to see what it would take to land Pro Bowl corner Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had his fifth-year option for 2027 picked up earlier this offseason. However, from all accounts, he'd like a new contract, and one which surpasses the four-year, $132 million extension inked by fellow cornerback Devon Witherspoon earlier this month.

Yet, so far, Gonzalez and the Patriots are not remotely close in negotiations, which has sparked trade conversation involving the star corner. And if New England decides to part with Gonzalez, Detroit, with its cornerback deficiencies, could certainly be a viable destination.

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns and Zachary Pereles share the sentiment, listing Dan Campbell's squad as one of the five likely landing spots for the impact defensive back.

As the pair of CBS Sports writers opined, “Bringing in Gonzalez to not only fill Arnold's shoes but also potentially provide an upgrade over his production would be a home-run move for a team that needs to make strides defensively in order to get back to the playoffs. Signing him to a long-term deal would limit the Lions' flexibility at other positions, but they can afford it so long as it does not go into effect until next year.”

Gonzalez, coming off a season in which he permitted a league-low 43.4 percent completion rate on balls thrown his way, would instantly upgrade the Lions’ defensive backfield and be the team's best cornerback. He'd also allow Reed to slide into the No. 2 CB role, a gig much more suitable for the 29-year-old.

Consequently, I think it'd be worth it for Holmes & Co. to try to swing a deal for the 24-year-old CB, even if it would cost Detroit some valuable draft capital. In exchange for Gonzalez, I believe the Lions would have to part with at least a 2027 first, second-round pick and a 2028 first-rounder.

Detroit may even have to part ways with a top offensive player, including tight end Sam LaPorta. Gonzalez is going to command a hefty extension, which may force the Lions not to extend players like Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta, if he is not included in a trade.

While I believe it'd be a reasonable price to pay, I don't believe Holmes would make the deal. I think he'd be fearful not only to part with the aforementioned draft assets, but also to deal for Gonzalez knowing he's seeking a lucrative extension.

As a result, as much as Gonzalez would be a fit, I don't envision Detroit landing the fourth-year corner anytime soon.

Trade proposal

1.) New England gets: TE Sam LaPorta, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

2.) Detroit gets: New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez