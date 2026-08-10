Detroit Lions Work Out Former Cowboys, Packers CB Trevon Diggs

The Detroit Lions had a busy day on Sunday at the teams Allen Park Performance Center. The coaching staff evaluated eight players for tryouts, including former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

After a stellar start to his career, the former Pro-Bowler has fallen on difficult times. The 27-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament back in 2023. He previously led the league in interceptions (11) back in 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys waived Diggs in December of 2025. Green Bay claimed the talented defensive back, but he was sparingly used, appearing in only two games for the Lions division rival.

Detroit features D.J. Reed, Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin and Nick Whiteside, who are all in competition for playing time on the outside.

Rookie Keith Abney and Roger McCreary have also received looks on the outside, but they are expected to be contributors at the nickel cornerback position.

ESPN recently listed the best free agents available for team's to sign. Diggs came in ranked at No. 8.

According to Matt Bowen, "Diggs has played in just 22 games over the past three seasons, and he was released by the Cowboys and Packers this past season. However, teams could see Diggs as reclamation project with his playmaking eyes in the secondary. He has had 20 career interceptions, including a league high of 11 in 2021."

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Second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was not willing to express that losing former first-round pick Terrion Arnold was a setback for the defense, opting instead to remain respectful to the players remaining on the active roster.

“Listen, I'm not going to say it was a setback, so to say, because to me, honestly, that's disrespectful to the guys that's still in this locker room," said Sheppard. "What I'll say is Terrion Arnold had number one cornerback potential, but it was still untapped. You know what I mean? And I'll kind of leave that at that.”

Others who visited for a tryout included quarterbacks Jack Plummer, Jake Haener, linebackers Amari Burney, Milo Eifler, Amen Agbongbemiga (signed) and wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud, Julian Hicks.

Detroit made the decision to sign three players on Sunday, including quarterback Josh Dobbs, cornerback Ryan Cooper and Ogbongbemiga.

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