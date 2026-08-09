Mailbag: Can Detroit Lions Defense Finish in Top 10 in 2026?

One of the biggest question marks facing the Detroit Lions ahead of their 2026 season is whether the defense can take significant strides forward from last season.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed last week he felt the run defense was not up to par and the goal this season was to get back to playing elite run defense.

With key injuries at the safety position and a secondary that is now without former first-round pick Terrion Arnold, there is still a certain level of optimism the defense can make plays.

Detroit's defensive line has an opportunity to improve, provided Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams and Aidan Hutchinson live up to expectations.

During a recent edition of the Lone Wolves podcast, a Lions supporter was buying the hype, asking if the defense could finish in the top 10 this season.

While this writer feels that may be too high of an expectation, the defense should be able to finish in the top 15 in the league, if the unit can stay healthy and key players develop.

Sheppard was last week asked how he is putting together the best fits for the defense and when he wants to have that in place.

“The faster we could figure out those 11, I mean that’s best for everybody," said Sheppard. "But, we're going to let this competition ride as long as it needs to. We're not going to force anything. I told them we’ve got a lot of new guys. It's all about progression learning and conceptual learning. And, that's when it comes to chess pieces. Now you're out there. All right, (Christian Izien) Izzy, you’ve got to know safety and nickel. All right Avonte (Maddox), you have got to know safety, nickel, dime, corner. And, it's just a matter of how much can a guy take on. And, then understanding we get in game, you might see him one play at nickel, you might see him one play at safety, you might see him one play at corner.

"But, this is all things that Izzy did in Tampa. Just going back and I did my due diligence studying, talking to people that's coached him, been close to him, understanding how to utilize this player. Where does he thrive? Where does he want to play? Having conversations with him," Sheppard added. "And, then him understanding my vision for him and him meeting me halfway. So, it'd be great getting him back out there today, taking these reps, seeing what's the truly best fit for him in our system. But, it's definitely a place for Izzy.”

The latest Lone Wolves podcast addresses listener questions about the defense and the progress the team has made the first eight practices of training camp.

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