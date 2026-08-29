Detroit Lions 2026 Roster Cuts Tracker

The Detroit Lions are going to have a difficult time compared to other NFL teams cutting down their roster.

Teams like the Lions, Bears, Colts and Titans will only have around 24 hours to make their decisions, while other front offices, who played earlier in the week, will have several more days to make their decisions.

Dan Campbell was asked how Sunday’s roster cut selection process changes, especially with the quick turnaround from the Colts preseason game.

“Especially a Saturday game with, I mean this is difficult. This is difficult," said Campbell. "So, you have got to have a pretty good idea where you're at before you go into that game, knowing there's a few spots left. But, you better have a pretty good idea because it's a quick turnaround. We land next morning, get up and we have got things we have to do and it's difficult. It's on you.”

One of the biggest improvements the Lions have appeared to make throughout the summer is the play of the defensive line.

Adding a veteran in D.J. Wonnum, drafting Derrick Moore and the development of Ahmed Hassanein has given supporters hope the defensive line will pressure the quarterback on a consistent basis this season.

“I'm speaking all of it. I'm speaking all of it. I'm speaking the run game, I'm speaking pressure, pass game, all of it. To me, that's what d-line is, man," said Campbell. "You play all of it. It's like O-line, man. You have got to pass, protect and you have got to run block. We can't ask one of these guys to come in. OK, you're good at run blocking as a left guard.

"Now get out for pass pro, get in there. And yeah, you can do a little bit if you know you got them in pass downs. I'm talking about our d-line. Hey, we have got them in third-and-12. Then yeah, you can bring in a little faster group, but at the end of the day, these guys have got to be able to do everything.”

Follow along throughout the hours leading up to Sundays roster cuts deadline for regular updates.

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