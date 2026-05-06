UDFA Profile: Detroit Lions DB Aamaris Brown

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, one of the underrated needs for the Detroit Lions was the defensive back room.

The Lions had started 2025 with the initial thought that this room was built well, but a rash of injuries was the start of the season spiraling out of control.

During the actual draft, the Lions only spent one of their seven selections on a defensive back, selecting Arizona State corner Keith Abney II in the fifth round.

Abney is a man corner that has all the tools necessary to succeed in the league, but lacks size. After the draft ended, Detroit signed UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown, who fits a very similar skill set.

What Aamaris Brown brings to the table

Brown is a well-traveled defensive back, starting his career as a reserve with Kansas State before heading to South Florida and emerging as an Honorable Mention All-AAC selection.

After an injury in 2024, Brown fought for, and successfully got, one more season of eligibility with UNLV.

In that season, Brown went and stood out, setting a Rebel record with four consecutive games with an interception, being named Second-Team All-Mountain West, along with a midseason All-American nod by the Associated Press. His opening half of the season included two pick sixes and a game-sealing interception in an upset win over UCLA.

In his career, Brown has over 1000 snaps in coverage. He is well experienced and projects more towards a nickel or safety spot based on his height, coverage skills, and speed.

Scouting report

Brown is a defender that has flashes and the ability to be in the right place at the right time. He was a playmaker for UNLV this season, with his first half of the season being a showcase of the ball always finding its way into his hands.

He had eight interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries during his time in college. The ball gravitates towards Brown.

As a blitzer, Brown is overlooked. In 49 career pass rush snaps, the defensive back recorded 12 pressures, including 4.5 sacks. He is a willing tackler, as the Florida native has 137 tackles, seven for loss, during his career.

This season was also Brown’s first as the primary nickel corner in his career, with over 400 snaps played and an outstanding showing based on the numbers.

He is also an experienced playing on special teams, with over 250 snaps played and two tackles during his six-year college career. He has been flagged once in special teams, however.

What Brown lacks is size and top end speed. His 40 time is a 4.53, which is respectable, but lacking the traditional speed needed for most elite corners. Additionally, at 5-foot-9, an outside corner role is highly unlikely.

Brown was also whistled for nine penalties throughout his college career. Additionally, at the higher levels of competition in the American Athletic Conference and Big 12, Brown was not nearly the same impact player he was with the Rebels.

Additionally, the All-MWC player did miss seven games with injury in 2024. He was the primary man in coverage 148 times in his college career, allowing 90 catches for 1103 yards and eight touchdowns. His adjusted passer rating in coverage in 79.3, but this is helped by a respectable 57.9 rating allowed this season with lower competition.

His missed tackle rate is also relatively high, with a 22.4% miss rate during his career, including a 14.9% mark in 2025.

Based on size and numbers, Brown would be well suited to be backing up Keith Abney at the nickel spot. He could also bump back to safety, with the Lions being down Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch for lower body injuries currently. By no means is Brown ready to start, but he is an intriguing player to watch this fall camp and preseason to see where Detroit moves him.

Instant Impact Score: 43. Brown has a route to make the roster, but there is some work to do to prove that his 2025 season was not just a mark of lower competition. He is a ball magnet, and has no better role model than Kerby Joseph to learn from. However, with injuries, size, and speed questions, a “win” for Brown is simply making the practice squad this season in the Motor City.