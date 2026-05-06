Skyler Gill-Howard Is Right Where He’s Supposed To Be With Lions

The Detroit Lions addressed multiple offensive and defensive needs via the 2026 NFL Draft, including along the interior of the defensive line. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes waited until the sixth round to do so, selecting defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard out of Texas Tech at No. 205 overall.

A former scout-team linebacker at Northern Illinois, the roughly 6-foot-tall, 280-pound Gill-Howard compiled 13 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in his lone campaign with the Red Raiders. And for his efforts, he earned an 88.6 overall mark from Pro Football Focus.

He only suited up for six games at Texas Tech due to suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

“I feel like I am a great player with no ceiling, meaning that I can improve each and every year in whatever aspect that I need to,” Gill-Howard said upon being drafted by the Lions. “I think that I can go out there and make an impact immediately or do what the team needs me to do, it doesn't matter, but there's still a long way to go. But, I feel like as I've been playing for about four, three years now, I came a long way as a D-lineman.”

In two seasons and 25 total games at Northern Illinois, he recorded 75 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

His biggest campaign with the Huskies came in 2024 when he totaled 52 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, and five sacks. He was named third-team All-MAC for his performance.

Holmes came away impressed with Gill-Howard’s body of work in college.

“Gill-Howard, obviously, came from Northern Illinois, and then when he came here (Texas Tech), he showed pretty consistent tape in terms of his motor. He's 100 miles per hour,” the sixth-year GM said. “He's not the biggest guy, but he's quick, he's relentless, he's instinctive, and he can win quick."

The Texas Tech product plays with a relentless motor, and is expected to bring a pass-rushing punch that Dan Campbell’s squad was lacking on the interior of the defensive line in 2025.

Subsequently, it wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that Gill-Howard, who only had a Lions hat at his draft party, could end up being a natural fit in the Motor City.

“Coach (Dan) Campbell is a great head coach and the entire staff is just a staff that you want to play for,” Gill-Howard said. “There's been some circulation, but ultimately, (expletive), I'm right where I'm supposed to be and excuse my language, but it was some circulation. I'm just happy I'm a Detroit Lion, man.”

While Gill-Howard isn’t expected to play a big role in 2026, he could put some heat on the likes of defensive linemen Myles Adams, Mekhi Wingo and Chris Smith to have strong camps this summer.

Additionally, he won’t be opposed to lining up at different positions, such as at EDGE, in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

“If they would have me on the edge, I would gladly go out on the edge,” Gill-Howard expressed. “I know (Lions EDGE) Aidan (Hutchinson)’s out there, I don’t want to mess with what he’s got going on, but you know what I'm saying. Wherever they need me to play on the field, that's where I'm going to play and I'm going to give a thousand percent effort every time. So, I can play many spots on the field.”