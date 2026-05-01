Pro Comparisons for 2026 Detroit Lions Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions are hoping their 2026 Draft class can help them return to the ranks of contenders after a down year in 2025.

Detroit missed the postseason last year, but are hoping to get back in the mix of earning another division title in 2026. Initial reviews have been positive regarding the Lions' performance in the Draft, as pundits believe they got good value with their selections.

Each of the prospects the Lions drafted emulate certain current NFL players on tape. Here are my thoughts on pro comparisons for each of the Lions' 2026 NFL Draft picks.

Blake Miller — Taylor Decker

The Lions' new offensive tackle has been commonly compared to Decker throughout the process, and it's easy to see how the two are similar. For starters, they are both durable, as Decker held the left tackle role for 10 seasons and Miller started 54 games in college over four years at Clemson.

The similarities extend onto the field, as Miller invokes images of Decker in his prime with how strong he attacks in the run game. Before injuries caught up to Decker, he was quite agile in pass-protection as well and Miller seems to be a carbon copy of that with how well he protects.

They also have similar builds, with Decker at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds and Miller measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds. Miller was more athletic than Decker coming out of college, with a 9.91 relative athletic score compared to Decker's 7.01 in 2016.

Ultimately, if the Lions can get the same contributions from Miller as they did from Decker, which involved 10 seasons of stability, this would be considered a very successful selection.

Derrick Moore — Boye Mafe

Moore has intriguing upside as a pass-rusher, and is an all-around strong run defender. His biggest asset is his ability to convert speed to power, which is reminiscient of how Mafe helped the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship in 2025.

Moore had 10 sacks as a senior, improving his total every year across his four seasons. His trajectory is also similar to what Mafe's was coming out of Minnesota, as he had an increased amount of production across his four years.

Both players have showcased similar styles of bending the edge, and can bullrush at a high level to create pressure on the quarterback. It may not result in flashy sack totals or tackles for loss right away, but Moore has the intangibles to become a solid contributor for Detroit early in his career.

Jimmy Rolder — Kaden Elliss

Rolder is an intriguing addition to Detroit's linebacking corps, and could have some positional flexibility. He also projects as an immediate core special teams player, which evokes shades of the beginning of Elliss' career.

Elliss has carved out a nice career, as he has become a consistent contributor defensively and has versatility between being a linebacker and a pass-rusher. Rolder is viewed as a player who could play any of Detroit's three linebacker spots, and has some pass-rush upside as well.

Rolder had a missed tackle rate below five percent in his final year at Michigan, and Elliss' rate has hovered around 10 percent throughout his career as a pro. Elliss also has graded out relatively well in coverage, which is another calling card trait of Rolder's.

Keith Abney II — Amik Robertson

When watching film of Abney, one can't help but think about the impact that Amik Robertson had for Detroit's defense over the last two years. Abney will fit right in for all the reasons Robertson did, as he's an undersized but fiesty and physical corner with some versatility.

At Arizona State, Abney played mostly on the boundary as an outside corner. However, he could be better suited to slide inside as a nickel at the professional level. Size is a knock on both of these players, but they make up for it with their physicality and willingness to play tough and press up on their matchups.

Abney is also unafraid to mix it up in the run game, which was a trait Robertson held as well. If all goes well, this could be similar to the aforementioned Miller and Decker comparison where the Lions replaced a free agency loss with a younger and very similar option.

Kendrick Law — Malachi Corley

How Kentucky used Law is similar to how Corley was utilized coming out of Western Kentucky. Both are smaller receivers who are built compactly and have a knack for turning a small crease into a big game.

Both Law and Corley were labled as "gadget players" for their versatility and ability to turn a short pass into a score. Additionally, as prospects both players were widely regarded for their ability to contribute as run-blockers.

Corley unfortunately hasn't panned out the way it was expected through his first two seasons, with just 14 receptions and 15 rushing attempts in his career. However, there is potential for the Lions to utilize Law in creative ways that could lead to him flourishing in their offensive scheme.

Skyler Gill-Howard — Aeneas Peebles

Last draft cycle, Peebles was an athletic but undersized defensive tackle who caught my eye throughout the process. This year, much of the same skills were evident when watching Gill-Howard at Texas Tech.

Gill-Howard measures up similarly to Peebles from a size perspective, with both being 6-foot and around 280 pounds. Peebles was the better athlete of the two coming out of college by RAS, but they are both known for having quick first steps and maintaining leverage despite being undersized.

Detroit can utilize Gill-Howard in a number of ways, as he is a converted linebacker who is still relatively new to the defensive interior. Like Peebles, he has pass-rush upside who plays with a ton of physicality.

Tyre West — Dayo Odeyingbo

West is a unique case. The Lions' seventh-round selection weighed in at 6-foot-1, 283 pounds, which separates him from some of the lighter pass-rush specialists around the league. With this size, the Lions could explore some different options as far as alignment for him.

He has some power in his game, but his calling card is the quickness with which he gets off the ball at his size. His measurables and play style call to mind that of Odeyingbo, who is a rotational rusher of similar build for the Chicago Bears.

Time will tell exactly what the Lions have in store for West, whether that's to utilize him as a speed rusher or to add power to their defensive line in even fronts.

His explosiveness is elite when compared to defensive tackles when it comes to RAS, and it would be interesting to see how things could pan out if the Lions deploy him in a similar way to how Odeyingbo has been used throughout his career.