Fantasy Football Week 12 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy.
Week 12: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 12
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. NO
2
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. KC
3
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. PHI
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at ARI
5
Caleb Williams
CHI
at DET
6
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. BAL
7
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. TEN
8
Jared Goff
DET
vs. CHI
9
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at BUF
10
Jordan Love
GB
at LAR
See our full quarterback rankings 1-32 here.
Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 12
Fabs's start of the week: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Fabs's sit of the week: Matthew Stafford, Rams
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 12
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. CHI
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at MIN
3
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. SEA
4
Emmett Johnson
KC
at BUF
5
James Cook
BUF
vs. KC
6
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at TB
7
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. CAR
8
Jonah Coleman
DEN
at PIT
9
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. PHI
10
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at DET
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 12
Fabs's start of the week: Jaylen Warren, Steelers
Fabs's sit of the week: Jonathan Taylor, Colts
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
Phone a friend:Want a direct line to our fantasy expert, Michael Fabiano? Text directly with him here.
Wide receivers
Wide receiver rankings for Week 12
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. NO
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at SF
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. PHI
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. CHI
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. ATL
6
Christian Watson
GB
at LAR
7
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. NO
8
George Pickens
DAL
vs. PHI
9
Matthew Golden
GB
at LAR
10
Malik Nabers
NYG
at IND
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 12
Fabs's start of the week: Zay Flowers, Ravens
Fabs's sit of the week: Jaylen Waddle, Broncos
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
Tight end rankings for Week 12
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brock Bowers
LV
at CLE
2
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. WAS
3
George Kittle
SF
vs. SEA
4
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at IND
5
Colston Loveland
CHI
at DET
6
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. LV
7
Travis Kelce
KC
at BUF
8
Tucker Kraft
GB
at LAR
9
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. ATL
10
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. CHI
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 12
Fabs's start of the week: Harold Fannin Jr., Browns
Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Warren, Colts
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 12
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. PHI
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. BAL
3
Jason Sanders
NYJ
at MIA
4
Cam Little
JAC
vs. TEN
5
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. ATL
6
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. KC
7
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. NO
8
Jason Myers
SEA
at SF
9
Harrison Butker
KC
at BUF
10
Joey Slye
TEN
at JAC
See our full kicker rankings 1-32 here.
Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 12
Fabs's start of the week: Jason Sanders, Jets
Fabs's sit of the week: Cairo Santos, Bears
See the rest of his kicker start/sit recommendations here.
Team Def./ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 12
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Vikings
MIN
vs. ATL
2
Jaguars
JAC
vs. TEN
3
Texans
HOU
vs. BAL
4
Giants
NYG
at IND
5
Commanders
WAS
at ARI
6
Buccaneers
TB
vs. CAR
7
Bengals
CIN
vs. NO
8
Browns
CLE
vs. LV
9
Steelers
PIT
vs. DEN
10
Jets
NYJ
at MIA
See our full team defense rankings 1-32 here.
Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 12
Fabs's start of the week: Commanders
Fabs's sit of the week: Seahawks
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.