Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy.

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 12

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Joe Burrow CIN vs. NO 2 Josh Allen BUF vs. KC 3 Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI 4 Jayden Daniels WAS at ARI 5 Caleb Williams CHI at DET 6 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. BAL 7 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. TEN 8 Jared Goff DET vs. CHI 9 Patrick Mahomes KC at BUF 10 Jordan Love GB at LAR

See our full quarterback rankings 1-32 here.

Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 12

Fabs's start of the week: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Fabs's sit of the week: Matthew Stafford, Rams

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 12

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CHI 2 Bijan Robinson ATL at MIN 3 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA 4 Emmett Johnson KC at BUF 5 James Cook BUF vs. KC 6 Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB 7 Bucky Irving TB vs. CAR 8 Jonah Coleman DEN at PIT 9 Javonte Williams DAL vs. PHI 10 D'Andre Swift CHI at DET

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 12

Fabs's start of the week: Jaylen Warren, Steelers

Fabs's sit of the week: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

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Wide receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 12

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. NO 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at SF 3 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI 5 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ATL 6 Christian Watson GB at LAR 7 Tee Higgins CIN vs. NO 8 George Pickens DAL vs. PHI 9 Matthew Golden GB at LAR 10 Malik Nabers NYG at IND

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 12

Fabs's start of the week: Zay Flowers, Ravens

Fabs's sit of the week: Jaylen Waddle, Broncos

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

Tight end rankings for Week 12

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brock Bowers LV at CLE 2 Trey McBride ARI vs. WAS 3 George Kittle SF vs. SEA 4 Isaiah Likely NYG at IND 5 Colston Loveland CHI at DET 6 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. LV 7 Travis Kelce KC at BUF 8 Tucker Kraft GB at LAR 9 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ATL 10 Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 12

Fabs's start of the week: Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Warren, Colts

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 12

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. PHI 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. BAL 3 Jason Sanders NYJ at MIA 4 Cam Little JAC vs. TEN 5 Will Reichard MIN vs. ATL 6 Tyler Bass BUF vs. KC 7 Evan McPherson CIN vs. NO 8 Jason Myers SEA at SF 9 Harrison Butker KC at BUF 10 Joey Slye TEN at JAC

See our full kicker rankings 1-32 here.

Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 12

Fabs's start of the week: Jason Sanders, Jets

Fabs's sit of the week: Cairo Santos, Bears

See the rest of his kicker start/sit recommendations here.

Team Def./ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 12

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Vikings MIN vs. ATL 2 Jaguars JAC vs. TEN 3 Texans HOU vs. BAL 4 Giants NYG at IND 5 Commanders WAS at ARI 6 Buccaneers TB vs. CAR 7 Bengals CIN vs. NO 8 Browns CLE vs. LV 9 Steelers PIT vs. DEN 10 Jets NYJ at MIA

See our full team defense rankings 1-32 here.

Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 12

Fabs's start of the week: Commanders

Fabs's sit of the week: Seahawks

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.