What Lions Final Roster Says About the Front Office's Vision

The Detroit Lions want to re-join the ranks of the contenders heading into the 2026 season.

A last-place finish in 2025 reinvigorated the hunger of the franchise, as it was a step back after two consecutive NFC North titles. The team focused on itself throughout training camp, electing not to conduct joint practices and instead utilize intrasquad scrimmages to get starters their work.

With roster cuts in the rearview mirror, fans now have a concrete look at what the team has planned from a roster standpoint for the impending regular season. Injuries and other circumstances will no doubt change the roster throughout the year, but based on the intial look there's plenty to analyze.

For starters, the Lions will be veteran heavy across the board. In particular, the team is headlined by players acquired early in Holmes tenure through trades and the draft. Former leaders such as Alex Anzalone and Taylor Decker are gone, with Jack Campbell and Penei Sewell stepping into leadership roles at linebacker and on the offensive line.

Other core staples such as Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Aidan Hutchinson are all now elder statesemen in their respectie position groups. This team is one that Holmes hoped to assemble early in his tenure, as with the exception of Goff they are all draft picks of Detroit who have earned second contracts to help the team perform at a high level.

Holmes has established a solid drafting record heading into the sixth year of his tenure, but his free agency performance has been less stellar. In 2026, Holmes was aggressive in bringing in a number of veterans, but the injury bug has struck the group.

Center Cade Mays, who was the team's lone multi-year addition in free agency, and running back Isiah Pacheco were two of the biggest additions this offseason. Unfortunately, both will begin the season on injured reserve.

Detroit's active roster features 25 players Holmes has drafted, which accounts for over half of the team. Additionally, there are four more on injured lists in Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Giovanni Manu and Kendrick Law, and Dominic Lovett is on the team's practice squad.

Hogan Hatten and Eric O'Neill can also count toward this tally, as they are both former undrafted free agents who have not played for other organizations. Trevor Nowaske also is in a similar boat, as he was a UDFA signing of Detroit's after the 2023 draft, but had a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals before returning.

Holmes' philosophy has been to draft, develop and retain, and this year's roster is a prime example of that. The team has shelled out over $1 billion in contract extensions to players they view as part of the core, with the latest additions to that group being Campbell and Gibbs.

Detroit still has Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta eligible for extensions this offseason, and as non-first-round picks both are entering the respective final years of their rookie deals.

The Lions were honest throughout the free agency process, with all but one of their signings coming on one-year deals. Holmes admitted that the team was looking to continue to lock up players who they've invested in through the draft, and because of that they were selective for short-term commitments in free agency.

This year, the Lions will also be dependant on veteran players to produce. Of their 53 players currently on the active roster, 37 have three years or more of experience. For a team looking to contend at a high level, operating with a deep roster of veterans is the ideal path.

Perhaps the biggest case of this point is how the team operated when backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater retired. Later that day, the Lions signed Joshua Dobbs who ultimately beat out undrafted free agent Luke Altmyer for the job.

Though Altmyer showed plenty of promise and quickly returned on the practice squad, the Lions appeared to place an emphasis on Dobbs' relative wealth of experience to choose him in the event Goff goes down with an injury.

The Lions have invested heavily into the fruits of their own labor, and as a result there's pressure on those players to succeed at a high level. If the team underachieves in 2026, this approach will no doubt be called into question and plant seeds of doubt within the fan base in Holmes' ability to lead the team to a championship.