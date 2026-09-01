Detroit Lions NFL Power Ranking After 2026 Initial Roster Cuts

The Detroit Lions are still considered a team that can earn a spot in the postseason and one that can make some noise.

While they are not close to being Super Bowl favorites, the young core is among the best in the league.

Despite featuring many offensive weapons, many pundits have ranked the Lions outside of the top-10, in their first power rankings after initial cuts were made.

ESPN

Power ranking: 11th

"A milestone to watch is Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown posting the most receptions through first six seasons all time.

The fourth-round pick from the 2021 draft will try to continue to add to his record-breaking start as he enters this season with 547 career receptions. St. Brown can surpass Justin Jefferson (579) for the most receptions by a player in his first six NFL seasons, which could happen near midseason. The "Sun God" can also become the first player with at least 100 receptions in five of his first six seasons."

The Big Lead

(NFC ranking): 8th

"Both starting safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, are officially on the physically unable to performs list and will miss at least the first four games of the season. Branch is working back from a torn Achilles, while Joseph continues to manage a knee injury that cost him the final 11 games of last season.

Center Cade Mays landed on injured reserve, with Seth McLaughlin stepping into the starting lineup. Detroit opens the season at home against New Orleans, a game it will now play without either projected starting safety."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Key Takeaways From Initial 53-Man Roster

Fansided

Power ranking: 17th

"Injuries to the back end of their defense are a big problem, and they always seem a pass-rusher short to me. But there is a lot of talent on this offense and having a year now to get over the loss of Ben Johnson should serve them better."

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking (based on Super Bowl betting odds, +1900): 9th

"This may be the year for Dan Campbell and Co., and I'm very bullish on the Lions, who have the easiest schedule in the NFL.A fourth-place finish (at 9-8) last season has set the Lions up with a bunch of easy games, and they still finished last season in sixth in EPA/Play on offense and 14th in EPA/Play on defense.

The Lions have a ton of talent on offense, and if they can stay healthier than they did last year defensively, they're an intriguing worst-to-first bet in the NFC North. At +1900, they're one of the better values on the board."

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