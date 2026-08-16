What We Learned About Day 12 of 2026 Detroit Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field at their Allen Park Performance Center for a 75-minute practice that was not padded.

Head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters prior to practice, "we're not going to do very much team, if any, today. We'll do a couple of situations, but really today is about individual, one-on-one and technique work. And then the next two days we'll really get going."

According to the team, several players returned to the practice field, including D.J. Reed, Jabari Small, Juice Scruggs, Sione Vaki, Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Moore.

Jimmy Rolder and Devin Cochran did not practice, but were spotted working with trainers.

Those not practicing included Jacob Saylors, Isiah Pacheco, Jackson Meeks, Kye Robichaux, Cade Mays, Giovanni Manu, Payton Turner, Mekhi Wingo, Damone Clark, Loren Strickland, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

Dan Campbell reacts to preseason opener

The former NFL tight end expressed the roster and coaching staff ended up being fortunate, due to a number of different situations and looks that typically do not occur in the preseason taking place against the Bengals.

"Thought a number of guys played really well, especially for their first time under the lights. I thought a number of guys got better. There were some guys that weren't as good, but no matter who you are, it's about cleaning up the errors, learning from the mistakes, and then growing and getting betterm" said Campbell. "So, that's what preseason is all about. And we were actually fortunate. We got a number of different situations, looks that you ordinarily don't get certainly in the preseason.

"But that first preseason game was a lot of end of half, end of game, just a lot of critical situations for us to be in defensively, offensively, the quarterback, special teams. So, it was good. It was good in that regard."

Tate Ratledge will work in at center at training camp

While he may not get many looks at center during team periods, second-year guard Tate Ratledge will get some looks at center, just to ensure the team is prepared if multiple linemen get injured.

"We're going to work him a little bit. I don't know how much we'll do in team, but certainly we're going to be snapping him some pre-practice," said Campbell. "And then he's been going through some of the calls, things like that. So, we're just prepared. We have got to be willing to go wherever we can go with this.”

Notes

1.) Detroit's offense thrived in end-of-game scenarios. Six different scenarios were ran with Jared Goff connecting with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown consistently.

2.) In the third situation, with the score being the Lions down 23-21, seven seconds left on the clock at their own 41-yard line, Goff connected with Williams for a 28-yard gain, allowing the team to call a timeout.

3.) Penei Sewell had notable one-on-one wins against Derrick Moore and Ahmed Hassanein.

4.) Cornerback Khalil Dorsey played much more snug defense in one-on-one periods and was observed breaking up numerous passes.

5.) Rookie Syler Gill-Howard got the best of Mason Miller and Melvin Priestly in one-on-one battles.

6.) The signing of new running back Trayveon Williams was not made official and he did not practice with the team.

7.) The next training camp practice on Sunday morning will be open to loyal season-ticket members.

Late hands

Strong hands

Saint hands pic.twitter.com/eoA1NBlnj5 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 15, 2026