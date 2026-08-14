Seahawks’ Signing of Terrion Arnold Leaves the NFL With a Decision to Make

The Seahawks are adding to their secondary ahead of the 2026 season, as, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , cornerback Terrion Arnold intends to sign with the club. The 23-year-old visited with Seattle, the Texans, Saints and Giants over the past several weeks, and now lands in the Pacific Northwest with the defending Super Bowl champions on a one-year deal.

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for Arnold, to say the least. A first-round pick of the Lions in 2024, he was arrested in Tampa this spring on eight felony charges stemming from a robbery and kidnapping back in February. Police say Arnold was the primary conspirator of a robbery that saw three men get pistol-whipped and held at gunpoint. He’s since denied any wrongdoing, but was released by Detroit on June 29. The charges against Arnold can carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

During episode two of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks , general manager John Schneider was seen mulling over signing Arnold after his workout. He told coach Mike Macdonald that he talked to backup quarterback Jalen Milroe about the defender, who said that, “This place would be awesome for him. … He’s just like [Devon Witherspoon],” before explaining that he believes Arnold will be able to play in the preseason.

Preseason, sure. But with Arnold now finding a second professional home amid a legal battle, the NFL will have a decision to make.

The NFL now has a decision to make regarding Terrion Arnold

Terrion Arnold is signing with the Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arnold signing with the Seahawks coincided with his arraignment on Thursday , which took place over Zoom. His next scheduled court appearance is a status hearing on Oct. 5 in Tampa, which he is required to attend in person.

Given that Arnold’s case is still pending, the NFL doesn’t have anything concrete to suspend him for—which is where the commissioner’s exempt list could come into play.

Used as a “special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances,” the list effectively serves as a placeholder while giving teams roster flexibility. When placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, a player continues to be paid and is permitted to attend meetings, workouts and receive treatments at team facilities. They cannot, however, practice or attend games, and they do not count against the team’s 53-man roster. Essentially, the designation takes the player off the field while they wait out their legal situation, providing protection to both them and the team.

Whether Arnold ultimately lands on the list remains to be seen. The Seahawks play their first preseason game on Saturday against the Cowboys in Seattle.