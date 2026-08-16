Winners and Losers From 2026 Day 13 Lions Training Camp Practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Sunday for their 13th training camp practice.

Head coach Dan Campbell had his team back in pads for a contact practice as they begin to prepare for their next preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

"We're back in pads. A lot of 'Call it' periods, some move the ball. Not scripted. Now, we're kind of getting into more, 'Okay, here we go,'" Campbell said. "Our guys have got to be ready to adapt, adjust by situation that we're in, down, distance, all of that. Coordinators gotta be able to think on their feet, but it's football. So that's kind of where we've gone now, that's what we're in."

Here are winners and losers, as well as what we're learning, from the Lions' 13th training camp practice with some insights provided by the team website.

Attendance report

Detroit didn't have wide receiver Jameson Williams or cornerback Nick Whiteside available, as both were out for undisclosed reasons. It's the first absence for both players from a practice since camp began.

On the flip side, the Lions got both tight end Jackson Meeks and offensive lineman Devin Cochran back to work after they missed Saturday's practice. Meeks was reportedly working without limits, while Cochran participated at the beginning but did not take team reps.

Interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs was limited as he continues to work his way back from a soft tissue injury. Once fully healthy, he is expected to compete for the starting center spot in place of Cade Mays (wrist).

Other players who remained out of action on Sunday included running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), Payton Turner (back) and linebackers Jimmy Rolder (leg) and Damone Clark (undisclosed).

TeSlaa strikes

Plenty has been said about Isaac TeSlaa's start to training camp. It has been slightly underwhelming for a player who was expected to have a breakout year, but there is still plenty to be excited about regarding his potential due to the tools and athleticism he possesses.

On Sunday, he served a reminder of that to the fans in attendance. He hauled in a leaping touchdown grab with two defenders, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and safety Thomas Harper, in coverage. After going to the ground and maintaining possession, he spiked the ball in celebration.

Hutchinson dominates

It was reportedly a big day for star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. With intensity ramping up as the regular season draws closer, the Lions have to be thrilled with what they saw from the Michigan product who is coming off a career year and seemingly entering his prime.

Though quarterbacks are not allowed to be hit in practice, Hutchinson was in position for four sacks and multiple tackles for loss along with that. He also was in position to have a safety during a team period.

It was a big day for the defensive line as a whole, with two other standouts being undrafted free agent EDGE Anthony Lucas and defensive tackle Ben Stille.

Rotation changes

The Lions made some changes to their rotations on the offensive line and at safety. On the defensive side, Thomas Harper appears to be trending upwards as he was getting more work with the first team defense.

With starters Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both on the PUP list, the Lions had Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Harper and Christian Izien all rotating with the first team defense. In addition to the safety spot, the Lions also did some shuffling at nickel with Keith Abney getting some first team action at the spot.

On the offensive line, Tate Ratledge got some work at the center position in addition to his right guard duties. While Ratledge is expected to be the team's starter at right guard, the team appears to be getting him ready in case he's needed in a pinch.

When Ratledge played center, the Lions deployed Christian Mahogany at right guard and Ben Bartch was on the left side. The snapping was difficult amidst the rainy conditions for Ratledge.

Leading candidates for the starting job in Cade Mays' absence are Juice Scruggs and Seth McLaughlin, but Ratledge worked at center in the offseason last year. Scruggs is still limited while working back from his injury, but could take on more of the load once he returns to full health.

Quick hitters

1.) Amon-Ra St. Brown reportedly dominated in one-on-one work, as his crisp route running was too much for the defensive backs. He also hauled in a touchdown in red-zone work.

2.) Jared Goff had a solid showing throughout practice. He made multiple solid throws in one-on-ones, particularly on deep balls. One of his best throws reportedly went to Greg Dortch, as he dropped it right into his outstretched hands.

3.) Kicker Jake Bates had some struggles amidst the elements. He missed two 50-yard field goal attempts and another from 41 yards out to go with a make from 33 yards out.