All Lions

Lions Send Message to NFL: Play Better

Lone Wolves podcast examines another dominant Lions victory.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates a sack with linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44).
Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates a sack with linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have established themselves as the NFL's top team across league-wide power rankings.

After another game in which they showed very few, if any, weaknesses, Detroit has steamrolled its way to the top of the NFL. In doing so, they've showed off a relentless, physical style centered around attacking with a passion regardless of opponent.

This style has allowed them to pursue their Super Bowl goals, dominating opponents like the Jacksonville Jaguars in the process. This is a product of their pursuit of a championship and the insatiable desire for improvement.

"The Lions are always looking to improve. The Lions have not won a Super Bowl yet, so the culture is keep getting better. Keep proving yourself," this writer said. "The Lions still have that belief that everyone is looking at them like a second-rate contender. You still have people that doubt Jared Goff. I still think the Lions have that 'Us against the world' mentality and still trying to prove themselves, as well as trying to get that taste out of their mouth from the stinging loss to the 49ers. I think this is fueling a football team that wants to go out there and dominate teams."

More: Nick Wright Calls Jared Goff 'Civilian' Quarterback

The latest Lone Wolves podcast recaps the Lions' win over the Jaguars, examines the growth of Kerby Joseph and analyzes how the defense will perform without the presence of Alex Anzalone.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/Podcasts