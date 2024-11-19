Lions Send Message to NFL: Play Better
The Detroit Lions have established themselves as the NFL's top team across league-wide power rankings.
After another game in which they showed very few, if any, weaknesses, Detroit has steamrolled its way to the top of the NFL. In doing so, they've showed off a relentless, physical style centered around attacking with a passion regardless of opponent.
This style has allowed them to pursue their Super Bowl goals, dominating opponents like the Jacksonville Jaguars in the process. This is a product of their pursuit of a championship and the insatiable desire for improvement.
"The Lions are always looking to improve. The Lions have not won a Super Bowl yet, so the culture is keep getting better. Keep proving yourself," this writer said. "The Lions still have that belief that everyone is looking at them like a second-rate contender. You still have people that doubt Jared Goff. I still think the Lions have that 'Us against the world' mentality and still trying to prove themselves, as well as trying to get that taste out of their mouth from the stinging loss to the 49ers. I think this is fueling a football team that wants to go out there and dominate teams."
More: Nick Wright Calls Jared Goff 'Civilian' Quarterback
The latest Lone Wolves podcast recaps the Lions' win over the Jaguars, examines the growth of Kerby Joseph and analyzes how the defense will perform without the presence of Alex Anzalone.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.