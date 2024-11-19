Film Review: How Lions Run Game Decimated Jaguars Defense
The Detroit Lions are off to a 9-1 start and are setting new standards with their elite offense.
Through the first 10 games of the 2024 season, the Lions' offense has been performing at a historic level and have shown few signs of slowing down. A major factor in their success has been the performance of the running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Detroit's tandem of Gibbs and Montgomery, or 'Sonic and Knuckles' as they are affectionately known, are the first pair of running backs to have 800-plus scrimmage yards and nine or more touchdowns through the first 10 games of any season in NFL history.
In Detroit's 52-6 win over Jacksonville on Sunday, the pair combined for three touchdowns. Montgomery led the team with 75 rushing yards, while Gibbs added 69 yards on 11 carries.
Here's a look at how the Lions' running backs put together a solid performance on Sunday, with contributions from the offensive line and wide receivers as lead blockers.
Montgomery and Gibbs both showed off the natural skills that make them great, but Detroit's unique schemes and the way they utilize both the linemen and wideouts as primary blockers allows for the talented backs to flourish.
David Montgomery
Montgomery was the lead back on the first series, helping to set up a touchdown he'd eventually score himself. After a long completion to Shane Zylstra, the Lions get across midfield to set up this 9-yard run by the veteran running back.
On this play, Montgomery shows off his trademark bruising running style as well as exceptional vision and balance. The Lions send wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in motion to divert attention, then hand off to Montgomery running to the left behind a loaded formation with two tight ends.
Left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Graham Glasgow and center Frank Ragnow all down-block to the left side, with Zylstra coming across the formation to cut the defensive end to prevent him from making the tackle on the backside.
Montgomery cuts behind Ragnow, then meets Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. While Cisco attempts to make the tackle, the back displays a strong center of gravity and maintains his balance through contact.
Four different Jaguars defenders are forced to get in on the play to bring Montgomery to the ground. He'd add a reception and another carry before finally scoring the game's first touchdown to put Detroit up 7-3.
After Gibbs' touchdown, the Lions once again drove down the field to get inside the Jaguars' red zone in prompt fashion. The result was this handoff to Montgomery, who's able to punch in his second score of the afternoon with help from right tackle Penei Sewell.
The All-Pro right tackle first disposes of rushing linebacker Ventrell Miller, allowing Montgomery a more clear lane toward the end zone. With Ragnow and right guard Kevin Zeitler both paving a hole to the right, Montgomery sets his sights on scoring his second touchdown of the game.
Safety Antonio Johnson meets Montgomery near the goal line and gets some help from other defenders, but Sewell follows the play and gets behind the running back, providing the extra push for him to get into the end zone.
Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs had the chance to get rolling beginning with the team's second drive. Here, he makes his presence felt with an 8-yard gain thanks to some help from the team's wide receivers.
Veteran Tim Patrick, who has drawn good reviews for his work as a blocker since joining the team, takes on multiple defenders over the course of Gibbs' run. The right side of the line blocks down and Brock Wright pulls across the formation in an effort to create the run lane for Gibbs, and Wright gets some help from Patrick crack-blocking the end.
After nudging the end, Patrick then kicks out and takes on Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones, which allows Gibbs to get outside. Gibbs makes a pair of defenders miss tackles with his elusiveness, and churns upfield.
Patrick gets one last block in, throwing a shoulder into defensive end Arik Armstead to finish the play as Gibbs is taken down.
Later in the drive, with the Lions having switched sides as a result of the first quarter ending, Gibbs sets up his scoring run with a 23-yard dash. On this play, it's the work of the left side of the line that stands out.
In particular, left guard Graham Glasgow sets up the run lane. Gibbs showcases his excellent vision by jump-cutting to his left, and hits the gas soon after. He accelerates through the hole and slips off a defender as he runs past the 20-yard line.
The second-year running back nearly scores on this play, but Darnell Savage takes a good angle to force Gibbs out of bounds. Still, the running back is able to punch it in just plays later to extend Detroit's lead.
The second-year running back is the lead option for Detroit to begin this third quarter drive. The Lions are backed up near their own goal line, but Gibbs is able to quickly get the offense out of the shadow of its own goal line.
Running to the left, Gibbs initially sets up behind a wall of blockers. Detroit schemes up a unique play, as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is the lead blocker for Gibbs' cutback lane.
St. Brown has established himself as a high level blocker and delivers on that here. With Penei Sewell kicking out Travon Walker, St. Brown leads up through the hole and blocks linebacker Devin Lloyd. Gibbs cuts upfield and splits between Lloyd and Jarrian Jones.
The running back breaks both tackles and nearly shrugs off Darnell Savage before being wrestled to the turf at the 20-yard line.