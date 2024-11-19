Nick Wright Calls Jared Goff 'Civilian' Quarterback
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff achieved a perfect passer-rating of 158.3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Despite leading the team to over 50 points twice this season, and arguably playing his best football of his NFL career, a few pundits still do not fully believe in the former No. 1 overall pick.
On Monday's episode of First Things First, Nick Wright expressed he still does not believe the 2024 Lions team led by Goff was better than the Kansas City Chiefs of Buffalo Bills.
“I don’t think you can be the best team in the league when you have a civilian at quarterback. I can’t say this team, with Jared Goff at quarterback, is better than the Chiefs or the Bills," Wright said. "I can’t, I won’t. In the modern NFL, I think it’s very, very difficult to win three straight playoff games with a guy, even if he’s a good guy, at quarterback. And that’s what I feel they have. You can be mad, that’s my opinion on the Lions.”
Goff rebounded at home after a five-interception game on the road against the Texans.
Cornerback Amik Robertson even noticed the contributions rushing the football the veteran signal-caller made in Week 11.
Goff rushed on four occasions for 21 yards against the Jaguars defense.
“Jared was the number one dual threat quarterback today," said Robertson. "He used his legs today. I like it, that’s Jared being Jared. If it ain’t there, we trust him to be himself, to be able to run it. That’s what he did.”