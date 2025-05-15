Podcast: Where 2025 Schedule Benefits Lions
The NFL schedule is out, and the Detroit Lions know who they'll be playing in the 2025 season.
Detroit is looking to get back to the postseason and avenge last season's heartbreaking Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders. However, doing so will not be easy as they face a loaded schedule filled with playoff teams.
Though the road will not be easy, Detroit has the talent to be firmly amongst the league's best yet again in 2025. As a result, there should be optimism for the team despite the fact that they will play a total of 11 games against teams that were playoff participants last year.
In initial projections, 'Lone Wolves' co-host Christian Booher has the team tabbed for 12 wins. However, if the group stays healthy, there's an opportunity for the team to achieve an even higher total in 2025.
“There is a reasonable expectation that this team can get to 13 wins. Part of the reason for that is the fact that they were able to win 15 games despite being so banged up last year," Booher said. "When you really look back at the fact that they lost all those playmakers, particularly on defense and they still finished 15-2. And they have all that firepower coming back on offense. You’ve made upgrades in the secondary, you’ve made moves to fortify the interior on both sides. I think they’re in a good spot.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' episode is an in-depth breakdown of the schedule release. The hosts discuss the slate ahead of the Lions at length, exploring easiest and toughest stretches along with favorite matchups, holiday games and the team's opportunities to match up against the best teams in the league.
Both hosts give their picks on which portions of the schedule benefit the Lions the most, as well as analyzing which areas could give the Lions trouble in 2025. An early stretch of three straight AFC North teams and back-to-back tilts against the two best teams in the NFC East are among the challenging portions of this year's schedule.
