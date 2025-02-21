Podcast: Reaction to First Lions Coordinator Interviews
Both Detroit Lions coordinators had their first opportunity to speak publicly after being named to their new positions.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and offensive coordinator John Morton both spoke to Fox-2 ahead of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Both were asked about what supporters can expect from their respective units and both shared a glimpse of what their vision was for the future of the Lions.
With the Super Bowl being the ultimate goal, Detroit is entering the upcoming season with a revamped coaching staff, which was recently finalized. Dan Campbell is continuing to stack the coaching staff with former NFL players and coaches who have experience at the collegiate level.
“I thought both did a really good job. I think that both of them are motivated, that was the clear thing that came across to me, both of them are motivated, albeit for different reasons. Kelvin Sheppard wants to prove all the people that supported him and helped him get where he is right," said co-host Christian Booher. "He loves Detroit, he loves working for Dan Campbell, so it’s gonna be exciting to see him as the pilot of that defense."
Sheppard has the benefit of already being on the staff for the past few years and being mentored by New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.
Morton spent one year in Detroit and was integral in the formation of the offense Campbell's squad currently runs. Despite his time spent with the Jets as their offensive coordinator not ending well, the experienced coach has familiarity with Jared Goff and how the offense is expected to operate.
"For John Morton, he has been a coordinator previously, he did it for a year with the Jets and he struggled. The results were what they were, and he’s coming back home to Michigan and he helped install the offense when he was on staff a couple years ago," said Booher. "For him, that motivating factor is to bring a championship to his home state. As a local product, he has a a lot of motivation to go out there and help the Lions finish the job.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast also recaps the videoconference of NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, is Myles Garrett the final piece of the puzzle for the Lions to eventually win a Super Bowl.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.