Dan Campbell May Aid in Carlton Davis Returning to Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis was the latest player to publicly express their fondness for head coach Dan Campbell.
Appearing on the 'Slightly Decent' podcast, the 28-year-old cornerback shared why Campbell has emerged as one of the top coaches in the National Football League.
What may distinguish Campbell from his peers is his level of relatability and accountability he holds all of the players. Davis explained this in his conversation with the host panel, which included former Lion Saivion Smith and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Vernon Hargreaves.
Several members of the Lions' roster have expressed publicly how Campbell is relatable and willing to share his feelings with the entire team.
“He went in the locker room. Bro, he was crying. He was like, ‘Blame your coach.’ He was really like, 'Blame your coach. You can blame me. You can blame me,’” Davis said. “He took full accountability. I have never in my, what, 20 years of playing football have ever had a coach just say, ‘I lost the game for y’all.’ And there’s plenty of other plays guys could’ve made.”
Throughout Campbell's tenure in Motown, he has not shied away from accepting blame when the team does not execute as well as expected.
What has made the popular head coach a figure many players want to compete hard for is his authenticity and willingness to praise players when they perform out on the field.
“Dan, he’s the type to talk to you damn near every day -- at practice, just walking through the locker room. He literally sat me down and done did this a couple times during the season (where) I had a good game, and he’d come up to me like, ‘Boy, you’re playing your ass off.’ He’ll just say that to you," Davis expressed. "After the game like, ‘Boy, you’re more than just a cover corner. You’re physical, too!’ And he’ll say that in front of the whole team. He’ll praise you in front of the whole team. That’s the first time a coach has ever did that."
Several behind the scenes videos have emerged highlighting what the popular head coach looks for in players. One featured Campbell, when the team was being defeated soundly by the Ravens, praising wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for blocking down the field late in a contest the Lions were not going to win.
Davis expressed not all coaches are willing to highlight under-the-radar efforts of players in front of the entire team during meetings.
“And not just for me, for other players. And he highlights, ‘This guy is going crazy.’ St. Brown blocking. St. Brown will block the s**t out of somebody, but that’s something that will go under the radar. Everybody ain’t glorifying that," said Davis. "But he’s glorifying that in front of the team like, ‘This is what I’m talking about!’ So you know when you’re doing s**t, he watches everything. But, he’ll also give you your flowers, too. A lot of coaches, they don’t do that.”
The veteran defensive back may eventually end up returning in free agency, due to his admiration for Campbell.
“He a real one. He’s my favorite head coach. I ain’t gonna lie, that I done played for,” Davis expressed. “That’s why I was out there trying to break my jaw for him.”