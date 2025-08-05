Should Detroit Lions Rookie WR Be 2025 Starter?
The Detroit Lions may have found a gem in rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Trading up 30 spots to draft the Arkansas product in the third-round of this year's draft, the Lions had a clear vision for TeSlaa. He's a big, physical wideout with good speed to match his 6-foot-3 frame, and he's already making a strong statement early in training camp.
Throughout the first 10 days, TeSlaa has proven to be a tough assignment on downfield pass routes for opposing quarterbacks. He's also flashed some run after catch ability, as he had two receptions of 20-plus yards in the Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers.
With the Lions having invested so much in him already, and the high ceiling he appears to possess, there's value in the team allowing him to get significant action right away. Right now, Tim Patrick is the team's third wide receiver, but if TeSlaa continues to succeed, that could change.
"You traded up, you invested in this man. Why not? Now, Tim Patrick, he's admittedly not having a good start to camp," this writer said. "He's there, he's after it, but TeSlaa is young meat, he's young blood. Could he start? I might even advocate he should. The man did the thing you wanted him to do, he sparked the offense. He rocked Whiteside, and I mean rocked him. No block, no rock, Isaac blocks."
The Lions have set a standard within their organization under Dan Campbell that allows all players to compete for their spots, and as a result, there are opportunities for the young receiver to get action with the starters.
He's already been working with the first-team in spurts, and that workload could continue to increase if he stays consistent.
"He's young, he's energetic, he's got a big-bodied frame. And so, let him get out there. You drafted him. I'm not a fan, exactly, of full-year developments," this writer explained. "I am a little bit old-school in that you say, 'Hey, play the veteran, he knows more.' But that's my old-school nature, the vision of Tim Patrick playing well. When he comes out and says, 'I'm struggling,' right now, TeSlaa is right on par, maybe a half-beat better execution-wise. With the one's, he looks comfortable."
On the latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast, insight and analysis is provided on the Lions' Monday evening practice. The performances of TeSlaa, Tyleik Williams and several other players are highlighted.
