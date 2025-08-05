Lions Amik Robertson Warns Offense: 'Don't Poke the Bear'
Amik Robertson is one of the most accountable and likable players on the Detroit Lions' roster.
Following a tough, physical practice, the veteran defensive back spent time with reporters discussing the team's defense, the hunger to advance further in the playoffs and asking for advice on what movies to watch on Netflix next.
Robertson acknowledged and agreed the secondary is the unit that chirps and talks the most trash on the team.
"Yes. But, we’re on the humble side, we got some guys that’s very humble. But just don’t poke the bear. We got Brian Branch, D.J. Reed, Terrion, Kerby, myself. We even got linebackers -- Jack (Campbell), man, he’s quiet, but he brings that lumber," said Robertson. "You talk to him he’s gonna bring it to you. So we got a lot of guys that’s dogs. We’re gonna let our play speak most of the time, but when other guys feel like they’re gonna try to do too much, my advice is just, don’t poke the bear."
Through the first 10 practices, there is a noticable trend of the defense getting the upper hand on John Morton's offense.
On Monday evening, it was on full display again, with five of the seven short-yardage situations being won by the defense, or the Lions’ offense being stopped in a situational drill, being down 20-24.
The former Raiders defensive back discussed the early defensive dominance, and was quick to remind everyone the defense returns a lot of key contributors for the season. He was willing to give the offense credit, most notably for Isaac TeSlaa delivering one of the most impactful blocks since camp began.
“As far as the defensive side, we got a lot of great players that just trust one another. We always work together and be in our playbook to know what the guy next to us is doing," said Robertson. "It’s basically the same team (as last year). We added one or two players, so it’s something we already know. We’re just trying to climb each and every day, man, to get the offense better. The offense has their days, too, today we were just able to capitalize and get over them."
Robertson then voiced his belief that the Lions, no matter their offensive output, will go as far as the defense carries them.
“This team will go as far as the defense takes them,” the defensive back claimed. “We know the offense can score, but defense has to, you know, we have to do our part.”
The veteran relished the physicality of Monday’s practice, with him establishing that the defensive physicality comes from the defense willing to sacrifice everything for their teammates.
“It always feels good, knowing that you got guys that love the game just like you do,” Robertson voiced. “One hundred percent of the guys on that side of the ball love the game. We had a padded day and (we) was banging. Just to have guys on that side of the ball that are willing to put it on the line for the guy next to them, that is all you really can ask for.”
Tired of failing
While the players were hitting hard on the field, the defensive backs made sure to be just as loud as the pads hitting. This swagger, in part, comes from the attitude of that room. Amik Robertson conceded that while he is relatively new to the Lions, the players want to maintain their winning ways, but are sick of falling just short.
“We know what our goal is, man,” Robertson emphasized. “We’re tired. I was only here for a year, and you heard me. I ain’t going to say I wasn’t used to winning, but I’ve never been a part of something like this.”
Losing in the playoffs last year left a bad taste that has reverberated throughout the organization.
“I could tell that those guys were tired of getting there, just to never finish, always having that bad taste in their mouth," Robertson said. "We are not only playing for ourselves out there, of course, but we are also playing for our city, for this organization. We want to give this city something to be happy about, man. Us just falling short, man, it’s just a bad taste in our mouth.”
Favorite movies
In a lighthearted moment, the 27-year-old expressed excitement about the opportunity this week, before the team's second preseason game, to relax and watch movies.
"My favorite movies to watch might be Titanic and Godzilla. I’m an open book when it comes down to movies, man. I’m tryna find me something new, though," said Robertson. "I used to like horror movies. But I had to switch my flow up for my girl. I always got room to improve."
He noted, "I’m gonna watch movies, relax, watch The Notebook. "That’s my favorite movie. I like romantic movies, man. It also teaches me some game, it teaches me things that I can tell my girl."