Which Owner Do You Trust More: Chris Ilitch or Sheila Ford Hamp?

Which local owner will get their team on track for success in the near future?

The owners of two major sports teams in Detroit have major work to do in order to repair their reputations.

Detroit Tigers CEO Chris Ilitch was asked on Wednesday morning if he ever voted against raising the Competitive Balance Tax.

Ilitch explained, "Never. To be frank, there wasn’t a vote before. There’s only been one vote throughout this entire process and it was 30 to nothing."

Illitch added, "Any other controversy around that subject is just noise that was created within a very competitive environment ... and teams creating noise for their own gain or their own advantage."

Detroit's baseball owner is now battling a public perception that he is frugal and only concerned about the club's bottom line.

"I think if you add it all up it's pretty clear where I stand on this issue, and my record is very clear in terms of how I voted and what I voted for."

For Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, decades of futility have caused fans to be quite skeptical regarding any decisions made by a member of the Ford family.

Recall, Ford Hamp was booed unceremoniously by Lions' fans during a Hall of Fame ceremony intended to honor wideout Calvin Johnson.

In a recent interview with a team reporter, Ford Hamp explained why she is confident in the direction of the Lions under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

"I think we’ve done a great job so far," Ford Hamp said. "We want to upgrade in certain areas, but I think the main thing is acquiring players that love football, that want to play football, and that want to be here. We really want players that want to be here in Detroit playing for Dan Campbell.”

Which owner do you trust more to help get their respective team over the hump and find success?

