The Detroit Lions will not be hosting fans the first two weeks of the NFL regular season due to the global pandemic.

Similar to other professional sporting leagues, supporters of the Lions will have the opportunity to purchase custom fan cutouts to benefit charities.

"Want to be at @fordfield for EVERY home game this season? Show your #Lions pride with a custom fan cutout. All proceeds benefit Detroit Lions Charities," according to a team social media post.

Despite not being able to host fans, the organization is holding out hope that by November, there will be an opportunity to host fans.

"We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines," said Lions team president Rod Wood. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium."

He added, "Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games."

To purchase a fan cutout, visit detroitlions.com/cutouts.

