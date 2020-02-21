LionMaven
Bob Quinn Discusses Combine Plans and Darius Slay's Contract

John Maakaron

Lions general manager Bob Quinn sat down for a conversation with reporter Tori Petry regarding the team's plans for the upcoming NFL combine. 

There are some changes to note that Quinn explained early in the interview.

"Normally in the formal interview setting, we get to interview 60 prospects. This year with the new format, it is going to be 45. We actually get a couple more minutes with each prospect. Usually, it is a 15-minute interview. This year it is going to be 18 minutes," Quinn said.

Quinn indicated that the entire staff will travel to Indianapolis this year, unlike some other organizations that have decided to not send their entire staff. 

In regards to Matthew Stafford, Quinn reiterated that the trade rumors were false and he was not sure where they originated. 

In terms of the evaluation process, Quinn indicated that he feels that the organization is ahead of the game at this point due to the staff coaching the Senior Bowl this year. 

Nothing is ruled out at this point in the process and the team is open to any trade conversations. 

"I have not had any trade conversations with anybody as of yet. Those usually tend to start in the combine -- in the hallway that we kind of roll through," Quinn revealed.

The other major issue dominating the offseason discussion has revolved around the contract status of cornerback Darius Slay.

Quinn expressed, "All of those negotiations I will kind of keep private between myself and his representatives. We have had a lot of good talks really over the last year or so. All those conversations are good, but they are private."

Near the end of the interview, Quinn expresses that interviewing the prospects is the evaluation process he enjoys most at the combine. 

