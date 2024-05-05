Roundtable: Who Should Lions Open 2024 Season Against?
1.) Which opponent are you hoping is first for the Lions in 2024?
Christian Booher: I’d like to see the Lions match up with a divisional opponent early in the year. Specifically, I’d like to see the Lions match up with either the Bears or the Vikings. My reasoning is simple, the Lions would benefit from matching up with one of the division’s young quarterbacks early as they will likely require time to adapt at the NFL level.
It’d also be exciting for the Lions to play in a primetime slot to open the year. They took advantage of being on the national stage last season, so it’d be fun to watch Dan Campbell’s group in that environment once again.
Vito Chirco: There are a few teams I believe would produce an appetizing season-opening matchup (i.e. Green Bay and Kansas City). But, I'm going to go with the San Francisco 49ers, setting up a rematch of the NFC Championship Game in Week 1. I don't think it could get much better than the Lions getting revenge against the 49ers to kick off the season.
2.) What are you hoping to learn about at Lions rookie minicamp?
Booher: It will be interesting to monitor rookie minicamp for a couple reasons. For one, it’ll be the first time players such as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw are in action with the team. Additionally, there will be undrafted free agents competing for roster spots.
It will be interesting to learn more about the plans that the team has for players like Arnold, Rakestraw and Mekhi Wingo. Additionally, I am intrigued to hear Dan Campbell’s thoughts on how the offense will utilize Sione Vaki.
Chirco: I'm hoping to learn more about the mindsets of the players from the Lions’ 2024 draft class. Do they have the mental fortitude and toughness and grit to mesh with the rest of Detroit's roster? I'm hoping to glean that from the team's upcoming rookie minicamp.
Also, I'm looking to further hear from Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw on how they believe they'll fit in Aaron Glenn's defense. I believe we're going to get some interesting soundbites from Detroit's new cornerback duo.
3.) What are your expectations for Marcus Davenport in 2024?
Booher: My expectations for Davenport are modest. For starters, to have him healthy for a majority of the year would be excellent for the roster. I think if he remains healthy, he could approach double-digit sacks.
Regardless, Davenport should have a moderate amount of success in a Lions uniform, as he’ll get plenty of opportunities opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Chirco: I'm expecting Davenport to suit up for at least 11 games in 2024 and to be a decent contributor to Detroit's EDGE-rushing efforts. I think he'll record three sacks and eight quarterback hits and be a solid rotational player at the EDGE position.
4.) How many primetime games will the Lions get scheduled in 2024?
Booher: I think the Lions will be allotted the maximum of five primetime games this season. They are national darlings and among the most popular teams in the league, so they’ll always draw big ratings. As a result, the team will be coveted for primetime slots.
Additionally, there are a number of games on the team’s schedule that would generate major interest. Among their opponents are Buffalo, Houston and rematches with each of their three opponents. Any of those games would be interesting for viewers on the national stage.
Chirco: Well, last year during the schedule release, the Lions were given five primetime games, including the NFL kickoff game with the Chiefs and Thanksgiving Day. So, I'm going to go with five again (with a chance for more), especially coming off a banner season for the Lions in 2023.
5.) Which second-year Lions player will make the biggest leap in 2024?
Booher: I think Jack Campbell will take the biggest leap. I was very encouraged by what I saw from him to end the season last year, so I think he’s a breakout candidate in 2024.
If not Campbell, I think Antoine Green could have a bigger role in the offense this year. The Lions have done little to fortify their receiving depth, so he could certainly be a factor in the unit next year.
Chirco: I would love to say Jack Campbell, because the verdict is still out on the second-year linebacker. But actually I'm going to go with defensive back Brian Branch, Detroit’s second-of-two second-rounders in last year's draft. He was already a very solid rookie, lining up at nickel corner and performing quite well. But now with a revamped cornerbacks room, I could see Branch shifting over to safety and absorbing the role of ex-Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Detroit's secondary. I think he'll be more than fine in that role, too, which might morph into a cornerback-safety hybrid role for Branch. And I strongly believe he'll make a jump in his second year as a pro.