How Serious a Threat Are Packers to Lions?
No offense to Minnesota and Chicago, but the Green Bay Packers are presently the biggest threat to the Lions in the NFC North division.
With Jordan Love under center and several playmakers on the defensive side of the ball (i.e. Rashan Gary and Xavier McKinney), the Packers have a legitimate shot at dethroning the Lions as division champions in 2024.
Without further ado, here's a look at where Green Bay stands headed into the ‘24 campaign.
What to know
2023 record: 9-8
Record vs DET: 1-1; 34-20 L (9.28.23), 29-22 W (11.23.23)
In the first matchup between the two teams, the Lions went into Lambeau Field and dominated the first half. They led, 27-3, at halftime, and never trailed a single second in the contest. David Montgomery led Detroit's offensive efforts with a monstrous performance. He rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, on 32 carries, in the win.
Meanwhile, in the second matchup between the divisional foes (on Thanksgiving), Detroit came out flat, allowing Love and Green Bay to get out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead. The Packers went into halftime with a 23-6 advantage and never looked back. Love completed 22-of-32 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the winning effort.
Head coach: Matt LaFleur (Sixth season: 56-27)
2023 season stats: 22.5 PPG (12th), 345.5 YPG (11th), 20.6 PAPG (10th), 335.06 YAPG (17th).
Key additions
- S Xavier McKinney (FA signing)
- RB Josh Jacobs (FA signing)
- K Greg Joseph (FA signing)
McKinney and Jacobs, by far, were the most impactful free-agent signings made by the Packers this offseason.
McKinney is a bonafide stud at the safety position. In four seasons (49 total games) with the N.Y. Giants, he totaled 279 tackles, nine interceptions and two forced fumbles. In 2023, he earned an 87.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, Jacobs replaces longtime Packers running back Aaron Jones, who signed with the Vikings this offseason. In three of Jacobs’ five NFL seasons, he's rushed for north of 1,000 yards.
Key departures
- RB Aaron Jones (released; signed with Vikings)
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (released; signed with 49ers)
- LT David Bakhtiari (free agent)
- S Jonathan Owens (signed with Bears)
- S Darnell Savage (signed with Jaguars)
- G Jon Runyan Jr. (signed with Giants)
As noted above, the Packers found a solid replacement for Jones in Josh Jacobs. Meanwhile, while Owens and Savage are definitely notable losses, Xavier McKinney should more than adequately fill the void created by their departures.
Additionally, the Packers will enter a season without Bakhtiari for the first time since 2012. Bakhtiari, a two-time All-Pro, was an ultra reliable blindside protector for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for many years.
Draft picks
- Round 1, Pick 25 - Jordan Morgan, OL | Arizona
- Round 2, Pick 45 (from NO through DEN) - Edgerrin Cooper, LB | Texas A&M
- Round 2, Pick 58 - Javon Bullard, S | Georgia
- Round 3, Pick 88 - MarShawn Lloyd, RB | USC
- Round 3, Pick 91 (from BUF) - Ty’Ron Hopper, LB | Missouri
- Round 4, Pick 111 (from NYJ) - Evan Williams, S | Oregon
- Round 5, Pick 163 (from BUF) - Jacob Monk, OL | Duke
- Round 5, Pick 169 (Compensatory) - Kitan Oladapo, S | Oregon State
- Round 6, Pick 202 - Travis Glover, OT | Georgia State
- Round 7, Pick 245 - Michael Pratt, QB | Tulane
- Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory pick) - Kalen King, CB | Penn State
After absorbing the losses of Bakhtiari and Runyan earlier this offseason, the Packers were on the hunt for offensive line help early. They found a solid offensive tackle in the first round in Arizona’s Jordan Morgan. The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder will have a legitimate shot to start at left tackle come Week 1 of the regular season.
I also liked the Packers’ addition of safety Javon Bullard in the second round. The defensive back should aid a Green Bay team that only intercepted seven passes a season ago.
I wasn't completely overwhelmed with the rest of the Packers’ 2024 draft haul. However, they didn't need to do a lot in the draft to cement themselves as the second best team in the NFC North.
With a myriad of high-impact players on both sides of the ball (e.g. wide receiver Christian Watson, linebacker Quay Walker), Green Bay is in prime position to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
And if the Packers stay healthy and have enough things go their way this upcoming season, they could even supplant the Lions as NFC North division champs.