Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Beef Up Offensive Line
This week, the Detroit Lions have increasingly focused on upgrading the offensive line at No. 29 overall in the latest round of mock drafts.
Here's who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Texas
Murphy is presently being picked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Tony Catalina)
Cornerback Max Melton, Rutgers
Melton is currently being selected by the following:
Pro Football Network (Will Helms)
Offensive lineman Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Frazier is currently being mocked by the following:
The Athletic (Dane Brugler; acquired via trade with the Raiders at No. 44 overall), Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema), NFL.com (Peter Schrager)
As Schrager opines, “Frazier is a former state wrestling champion who's nasty, versatile and hungry. This is a Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell prospect if there ever was one, with the West Virginia product oozing bulldog characteristics. If we learned anything from the Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell picks last year, it's that the Lions draft guys they like, as opposed to dwelling on needs and perceived positional value.”
Cornerback Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Arnold is presently being picked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Josiah Caswell)
EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Kneeland is presently being mocked by the following:
Lions Wire (Jeff Risdon; via trade with the Commanders at No. 40 overall)
Center Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Powers-Johnson is currently being picked by the following:
Cornerback Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DeJean is presently being mocked by the following:
Safety Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Nubin is presently being selected by the following:
Cornerback Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Wiggins is currently being projected by the following:
As Vitali pens, “We love it when a plan comes together. This is the Lions' No. 1 need and in the PFF mock draft simulator, Wiggins was also the best player available. He probably needs to put on a little weight (see above durability factor) but there aren't many corners in this draft, if any, that can straight-up cover a guy better than Wiggins. He's good in man and zone coverage and has discipline. He was flagged for defensive pass interference just once all last season for the Tigers, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Plus, he's one of those got that dog in him players that would fit right into the Lions locker room.”
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Rakestraw is currently being picked by the following:
CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole), Tankathon
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
Robinson is currently being mocked by the following:
The 33rd Team (Marcus Mosher), ESPN (Mel Kiper)
As Mosher writes, “There might not be a better fit at the back of Round 1 than Darius Robinson to the Detroit Lions. Detroit needs more defensive line help, and Robinson can play edge and defensive tackle. His best spot will be as an inside pass rusher, but his versatility and toughness match everything the Lions are trying to build.”
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
Robinson is currently being mocked by the following:
The Draft Network (Ryan Fowler), Pro Football Network (Adam Caplan), CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)
Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
McKinstry is currently being picked by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Sam Monson), The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), Pro Football Network (Dallas Robinson), NFL.com (Dan Parr), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), All Lions (John Maakaron)
As Robinson pens, “Cornerback depth was an issue for the Lions before they cut Cameron Sutton this offseason. Trade acquisition Carlton Davis and free-agent signing Amik Robertson figure to start on the outside with 2023 second-round pick Brian Branch holding down the slot, but a first-round CB shouldn’t be out of the question for the Lions.
Although Kool-Aid McKinstry might not boast the upside of Terrion Arnold, his Alabama teammate, he is a dependable perimeter option with excellent football intelligence. Davis is only signed through 2024, while Robertson had never started more than seven games before last season. McKinstry could play early in Detroit.”