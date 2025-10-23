Longtime Bengals Defender Requests Trade After Dip in Playing Time
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has been a fixture of Cincinnati's defense for six years, but it appears his time in the Queen City may be coming to an end.
Wilson has asked the Bengals to trade him, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Ben Baby of ESPN.
As Baby pointed out, Wilson's playing time has declined in 2025 despite the fact he's started all seven of Cincinnati's games. The Bengals are 3-4 in those games—good enough for second place in a down AFC North division.
Cincinnati drafted Wilson, 29, in the third round of the 2020 draft. After playing little in '20, he picked off four passes in the regular season and one in the playoffs for the Bengals' 2021 AFC title team.
Since then, he has remained a reliable defensive contributor, and currently sits at fourth in assisted tackles on the franchise's all-time leaderboard.
Cincinnati is scheduled to play the Jets Sunday as it seeks to get to .500 while awaiting the return of injured quarterback Joe Burrow.