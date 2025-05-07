Los Angeles Rams to Hold June Minicamp in Exciting Tropical Location
NFL training program ... or a tropical adventure?
The Los Angeles Rams will be holding their June minicamp in Maui, Hawai'i, the team announced Wednesday, in both a first for the NFL and the island. It marks the latest in a longstanding relationship between Hawai'i and the Rams, who also collaborated to raise relief funds following the 2023 Maui wildfires.
"We are thrilled to return to Hawai'i and for the first time in the NFL bring Minicamp to Maui," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "Los Angeles and Hawai'i share a special relationship and we are grateful to [Hawai'i Tourism Authority (HTA)] for teaming with us for this historic partnership. Not only will this trip be a great opportunity for our players, coaches and their families to spend time together in a special setting, but also for our organization to celebrate and pour into youth football programs and players who call Maui home."
The team will fly to Maui on June 16, with light workouts scheduled at War Memorial Stadium over the next two days. They will then fly home on June 19, though players can extend their stay if they so choose.
The June 17 workout session will be invite-only through HTA, per TheRams.com, but practice on June 18 will be free and open to the public. That said, all attendees must have a ticket to attend.
The team will also host different community events—like a flag football clinic and volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity—to supplement the on-field activities.
"This new partnership we are kicking off honors long-standing fandom for the LA Rams by many Hawai'i residents and is sure to build even more fan loyalty in the islands," added Hawai'i Governor Josh Green, M.D. "We are super-excited to welcome, along with the Hawai'i Tourism Authority, the Rams Minicamp to Maui. Back in 2019, the Rams played in front of the largest crowd in Aloha Stadium history and engaged with our local communities, and we remain connected to this day. Rams players will feel the warm aloha and hospitality of our islands once again, and in turn, the team will uplift members of the community that have endured so much since the 2023 Maui wildfires."