SI

Mac Jones Blasted by Fans for Ugly Turnover in Jaguars' Blowout Loss to Bills

This was not a great moment for the former Patriots QB.

Andy Nesbitt

Mac Jones entered the game and quickly gave the ball back to the Bills.
Mac Jones entered the game and quickly gave the ball back to the Bills. / @ESPN
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars went to Buffalo on Monday night hoping to score a huge upset victory to kickstart what has been a bad season for them so far. Instead, they got blown out, 47-10, and are even more in shambles after falling to 0-3.

Things were so bad that Jags backup Mac Jones got some time at quarterback in the fourth quarter, taking over for Trevor Lawrence, who has now lost eight straight starts. Jones, who is in his first year with the Jaguars after being traded by the Patriots in the offseason, struggled immediately as he turned the ball over with an ugly fumble on just his second play.

Fans had fun blasting Jones:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL