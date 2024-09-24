Mac Jones Blasted by Fans for Ugly Turnover in Jaguars' Blowout Loss to Bills
This was not a great moment for the former Patriots QB.
The Jacksonville Jaguars went to Buffalo on Monday night hoping to score a huge upset victory to kickstart what has been a bad season for them so far. Instead, they got blown out, 47-10, and are even more in shambles after falling to 0-3.
Things were so bad that Jags backup Mac Jones got some time at quarterback in the fourth quarter, taking over for Trevor Lawrence, who has now lost eight straight starts. Jones, who is in his first year with the Jaguars after being traded by the Patriots in the offseason, struggled immediately as he turned the ball over with an ugly fumble on just his second play.
Fans had fun blasting Jones:
