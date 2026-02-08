Mack Hollins Is Wearing Mike Vrabel’s High School Jersey During Super Bowl LX Warmups

SANTA CLARA — Mack Hollins knows how to get the party started on Super Bowl Sunday.

Not only did the 32-year-old Patriots wide receiver enter Levi’s Stadium wearing a “Range 13” jumpsuit—an apparent reference to an ultra-secure wing at ADX Florence, a federal prison in Colorado often described as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies”—but he also took to the game field rocking a pretty special look.

As seen in the photos below, posted by the Patriots on X, Hollins warmed up ahead of Super Bowl LX in coach Mike Vrabel's high school football jersey, equipped with his No. 84 and all.

Check it out:

Vrabel attended Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, a school whose nickname is ironically the Warriors—the coach's monkier for his current New England team, who went 9–0 on the road this season.

The Patriots and Seahawks are set to kick off Super Bowl LX at 6:30 p.m. ET from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.

