Malik Nabers Deletes Tweet Lambasting Giants After OT Loss to Lions
Malik Nabers isn’t liking what he’s seeing from the Giants.
The team’s star wide receiver is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in Week 4. On Sunday, after New York fell to the Lions 34-27 in overtime, Nabers took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted the following:
Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose! Cause it’s no way, bor you throw the ball instead of runnin it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? then you dnt kick the field goal.??? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!!
The tweet was quickly deleted.
Nabers is referencing a late drive, when the Giants led 27-24 and had first-and-goal at Detroit’s four-yard line and 3:19 remaining in the game. Rather than run the ball three times to force the Lions to use their timeouts, New York ran on first down, the called for a pass on second down. It was incomplete. On third down, the Giants ran again, but Devin Singletary lost four yards.
On fourth down with 2:59 remaining, rather than kick a field goal to take a 30-24 lead, interim head coach Mike Kafka elected to go for it. Jameis Winston’s pass to Theo Johnson was incomplete. That meant the Lions only needed a field goal to force overtime.
Jared Goff led a 13-play, 53-yard drive to get Detroit in position for a 59-yard field goal from Jake Bates. He nailed it with 28 seconds remaining to tie the game at 27.
In overtime, the Lions scored on their first play from scrimmage, as Jahmyr Gibbs broke off a 69-yard touchdown run. New York couldn’t answer and lost 34-27.
Nabers has a right to be scratching his head at the decision-making during that final sequence.
The loss dropped the Giants to 2-10. They’re currently in line for a top five pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which may be more valuable than a late-November win in Detroit.
Giants injuries have left team shorthanded
Winston is now New York’s starting quarterback thanks to the concussion suffered by rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart against the Bears two weeks ago. On top of that, the Giants have lost their top receiver in Nabers and their top running back, Cam Skattebo, for the season. Meanwhile, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Paulson Adebo, Tyler Nubin, and Deonte Banks were all out in Week 12.
While the decision-making left a lot to be desired on Sunday, it would be hard for even the best team to win under those circumstances.