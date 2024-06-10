Marcedes Lewis Re-Signs With Bears, Will Play 19th Season
Marcedes Lewis will keep his record-breaking career going in 2024.
On Monday, the veteran tight end re-signed with the Chicago Bears, meaning he will begin his 19th NFL season this fall. In 2023, Lewis broke a record by becoming the first tight end to play 18 seasons in the NFL. Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez both played 17 seasons.
Lewis turned 40 in May and will be the NFL's second-oldest player, behind former teammate Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets quarterback will turn 41 in December.
Chicago signed Lewis before the 2023 season after he spent five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In his first year with the Bears he played in 17 games, starting four. He was primarily used as a blocker and only tallied four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. That followed a 2022 season in Green Bay in which he caught six passes for 66 yards and two scores. He's no longer a go-to target and serves more as a veteran presence.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lewis with the 28th pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. The UCLA product spent 12 seasons with the Jaguars and was named second team All-Pro in 2010 when he caught 58 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. He signed with the Packers before the 2018 season.
It truly is incredible how long Lewis has continued to play. The Bears believe he's valuable enough to bring back, continuing what has been a remarkable, record-breaking career.